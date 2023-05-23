Teleport Launches New, More Affordable Offering for DevOps Teams to Manage User and Machine Privileges in Cloud Environments

Teleport 13 provides users automatic vulnerability patching and a single access point to simplify access management across all protocols

OAKLAND, Calif., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleport , the leading provider of identity-native infrastructure access management, today announced Teleport 13 , the latest version of its Teleport Access Platform to enhance security and reduce operational overhead for DevOps teams responsible for securing cloud infrastructure. Teleport 13 features a new Teleport Team plan, an affordable offering for companies who want to have greater access management capabilities while reducing overhead. This new solution is ideal for users who are happy with the Teleport Open Source edition, but do not want to host it themselves.

Cybercriminals realize that the infrastructure attack surface is growing as a result of increasing complexity of cloud environments. As a result, attackers are increasingly targeting user credentials and other forms of secrets as the weakest link to target. And at the same time, pressure to deliver software faster has never been higher. This means organizations are struggling more with the tradeoff between speed and security than ever before. Teleport 13 addresses both of these challenges by eliminating the need for manual vulnerability patching. One of the key components of this new version is the ability to create a single entry point which acts as a proxy capable of speaking all network protocols. This shrinks the attack surface and simplifies management of remote access.

"While our Open Source edition already gives identity-native based access control for people, machines, and applications. But many of our open source users did not want to host Teleport themselves, and our full enterprise cloud-hosted solution was too expensive for them," said Ev Kontsevoy, co-founder and CEO, Teleport. "With Teleport 13, we are providing organizations with a fully managed system hosted by us, significantly improving DevOps productivity and eliminating unnecessary overhead of managing infrastructure access. Now, DevOps teams have a more affordable option that allows them to focus on higher-priority activities instead of being bogged down with manual work such as patching vulnerabilities themselves."

In addition to Teleport Teams, Teleport 13 also includes the following features:

Automatic updates : Regular vulnerability testing as well as self-updating and patching across the entire infrastructure, eliminating the need for security teams to watch out for vulnerabilities and manually patch them. Automatic updates allows developers to configure a maintenance window in which to conduct these updates so that they are always in control of when agents are being updated;

: Regular vulnerability testing as well as self-updating and patching across the entire infrastructure, eliminating the need for security teams to watch out for vulnerabilities and manually patch them. Automatic updates allows developers to configure a maintenance window in which to conduct these updates so that they are always in control of when agents are being updated; TLS routing : A single network address will provide users with multiprotocol access thereby reducing management overhead and improving user experience. This is a first in the market in terms of its application to infrastructure access; and,

multiprotocol New integrations : Ability to import applications and groups from Okta to Application Access and AWS OpenSearch support for Database Access.

