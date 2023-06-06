Telescope Retailer's Entire Operations Available in Tiger Group Sale

Tiger to hold timed, online auction of multimillion-dollar inventory on June 13

LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the world's largest Internet retailers of high-performance telescopes is available for purchase as a going concern prior to the June 13 auction sale of the company's inventory, Tiger Group announced.

The 76-year-old, California-based ecommerce retailer maintains a deep product inventory of more than 1,100 SKUs and 18,000 items, including telescopes, telescope cameras, mounts, eyepieces, filters and accessories by top brands. Its website is comprised of nearly 7,500 pages of coveted products for scientists and stargazers.

Tiger Group's June 13 online auction features more than 1,100 SKUs and 18,000 items, including a 2022 Unistellar Uni-Evscope Equinox telescope. (**Please Note: Representative photo used. Representative photos are offered as a guide only) Also up for auction is a Celestron NexStar6 SE Computerized telescope. (Please Note: Representative photo used. Representative photos are offered as a guide only)

"Amateur and professional astronomers all over planet Earth know and love this retailer," said John Coelho, Senior Director, Tiger Commercial & Industrial. "A competitor in this business could dramatically magnify its visibility—no pun intended—by acquiring this company, with its high-quality inventory and well-established IP."

Tiger will hold the timed, online auction of the retailer's inventory on Tuesday, June 13, at 10:30 a.m. (PT). Bidding on individual items opens Tuesday, June 6, at SoldTiger.com should a turnkey sale of the business remain uncompleted.

The inventory includes telescopes for every skill level and budget by brands such as Borg, Celestron, Coronado, DayStar, Explore Scientific, IOptron, Lunt Solar and Meade, to name a few.

The retailer also carried a wide range of telescope cameras such as CCD, CMOS, deep space, astronomy video, guide, all-sky and various specialty models. Brands include ATIK, Celestron, Diffraction Ltd., FLI, Meade and Omegon.

For visual observing and astrophotography, the available telescope mounts are by brands such as Micron, Astro-Physics, Avalon, Celestron and Explore Scientific. These include equatorial, alt-azimuth, star tracker and computerized "go-to" models, as well as hybrid, single-arm, fork and motorized EQ mounts.

"In addition, this retailer carried a remarkable array of telescope eyepieces and filters, as well as binocular and sport optics, microscopes and the gamut of accessories and telescope parts," Coelho said. "Here, too, the inventory is a Who's Who of well-established and respected brands."

Relevant to would-be turnkey buyers, Coelho added, is the retailer's extensive marketing network, with powerful coverage through multiple channels. "This company has done a great job on social media, garnering tens of thousands of followers around the world," he noted. "More than 68,000 active accounts receive its email blasts, with an unheard-of open rate of greater than 50 percent. Millions of people have visited the site."

The items are stored in Carlsbad, California. On-site inspections are available on Monday, June 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (PT) by appointment only. To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, email: [email protected] or call (805) 497-4999.

Additional information for turnkey buyers is available here. Going-concern buyers may inquire by contacting John Coelho at [email protected] or call (617) 797-0430.

