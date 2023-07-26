Televerde Announces Expansion in Indiana with New Call Center at Indiana Women's Prison

News provided by

Televerde

26 Jul, 2023, 11:42 ET

Partnership in the state of Indiana strengthens as company continues to drive rehabilitation and lower recidivism rates

PHOENIX, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Televerde, a global revenue creation partner supporting marketing, sales, and customer success for B2B businesses worldwide, today announced the opening of a new contact center at the Indiana Women's Prison. This latest addition joins the company's existing operations in Indiana at the Rockville Correctional Facility (opened in 2015) and the Madison Correctional Facility (opened in 2019), further expanding its nationwide network to eight prison-operated centers. With this expansion, Televerde now provides life-changing career opportunities to 127 women across its Indiana operations.

"Our partnership with Indiana Correctional Industries (ICI) and the Indiana Department of Corrections (DOC) continues to strengthen because of their commitment to ensuring the successful rehabilitation and reintegration of individuals," said Chris McGugan, CEO of Televerde. "The launch of our new Televerde contact center at the Indiana Women's Prison signifies more than just the growth of our operations. It's a powerful demonstration of how strategic collaboration can fuel social transformation and business performance. We're eager to assemble another high-performing Televerde team in Indiana, poised to drive exceptional business outcomes for our clients."

Televerde initially hired nine women to staff the new Indiana facility, with plans to expand its workforce rapidly. This move aligns with Televerde's commitment to providing opportunities for incarcerated women, equipping them with the skills and experience necessary to thrive in today's digital economy.

"The partnership between Televerde, ICI, and the Indiana DOC has been instrumental in driving rehabilitation and lowering recidivism rates in Indiana," said Lloyd Arnold, chief operations officer of Indiana Correctional Industries. "Televerde is a shining example of how businesses can play a significant role in rehabilitation and reentry. Together, we're providing these women with a real chance at a new life while also contributing to the safety and well-being of our communities."

For more than 25 years, Televerde has employed more than 3,500 incarcerated women in Arizona, Indiana, and Florida, with 94 percent advancing into professional career positions in sales, marketing, and technology fields. The women employed as part of Televerde's prison workforce development program are compensated fairly and receive on-the-job training in the art of sales and marketing, business acumen, in-demand marketing technologies (Salesforce, Eloqua, Marketo, et al.), IT, and all other areas in business.

These women partner with and directly support some of the most recognizable Fortune 500 companies in business today, building experience and a professional network that will increase their marketability and provide a clear advantage over others in the hiring process when released from corrections.

Televerde's unique business model has been recognized globally for its positive social impact. By providing incarcerated women with professional training and employment, the company is helping to break the cycle of recidivism while delivering top-tier service to its clients. For more information, visit www.televerde.com.

About Televerde
Phoenix-based Televerde is the first and only fully integrated sales, marketing, and customer care solutions organization that delivers revenue as a service and customer experience expertise with a human touch, best-in-class technology, and an operating model resilient to shifting market conditions. Since 1995, Televerde has generated more than $12B in revenue for the world's leading B2B companies, including SAP, GE, Adobe-Marketo, and Securus Technologies.

A purpose-built company, Televerde believes in second-chance employment and strives to help disempowered people find their voice and reach their human potential. Seven of Televerde's ten engagement centers are staffed by incarcerated women, representing 70 percent of the company's 600+ global workforce. The Arizona State University Seidman Research Institute recently documented the model's success in a study. The results reveal that Televerde's program participants attain employment, earnings, and education at higher rates and re-offend at significantly lower rates than other formerly incarcerated females in the United States. The complete study can be accessed here.

Kellie Walenciak
[email protected]
908-377-9968

SOURCE Televerde

