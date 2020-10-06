Televerde Appoints Christopher Daniels Global Head of Sales to Accelerate the Company's Growth and Expansion Plans

PHOENIX, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Televerde, the first and only fully integrated sales and marketing technology organization with a proven execution model for generating demand and accelerating sales, announced today that Christopher Daniels has joined the company as Global Head of Sales. In this role, Daniels will lead client retention initiatives and drive new client acquisitions. Daniels also joins the Televerde Extended Leadership Team and reports to Chief Executive Officer Morag Lucey.

Daniels is a results-driven sales leader who brings more than 25-years' experience in customer success, growing revenue, and establishing strategic partnerships. As the Global Head of Sales, Daniels is tasked with leading the execution of sales plans and initiatives and implementing innovative sales methodologies to enrich the sales pipeline, retain and grow the company's existing customers, and secure new business.

"Chris brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our leadership team and we are looking forward to him taking our sales efforts to new heights," said Morag Lucey, CEO of Televerde. "Chris's unique combination of tech expertise and sales leadership, coupled with his proven ability to accelerate growth and build strong sales teams is bar none. We were looking for a sales leader with wide-ranging talent and capabilities and a background that aligns organically with our purpose-driven culture. There is no one more suited for this role than Chris."

Daniels comes to Televerde from CallMiner where he served as Vice President of North America Commercial and Global Inside Sales. Prior to this, Daniels was Executive Vice President of Client Engagement and Marketing at Clickfox (now BryterCX). Daniels was also the Founder and CEO of Elevated, the first ever artificial intelligence-based all-in-one employee engagement, employment branding and job candidate matching platform. Daniels has also held leadership positions at Acertitude, NICE Systems, Nicom Technologies, and Avaya.

"Televerde is a natural fit for a sales leader like me who is passionate about innovation and focused on driving new revenue. I've heard time and time again from clients that the Televerde team is best-in-class and the results that we produce for our clients are unlike anything in the industry," said Daniels. "To enter an organization that has such a strong foundation and a willingness to allow me to fine-tune and innovate is an ideal position for me. I'm excited to help our sales organization move forward."

The hiring of Daniels comes at a time when Televerde is positioning itself for national and international expansion. The company announced in April that it will open operations inside the Homestead Correctional Institute, part of the Florida Department of Corrections. This will be the eighth prison-run engagement center in the United States. The company also has plans to expand operations in the United Kingdom during the first quarter of 2021 in HMP Styal in Manchester, England, marking its first prison-staffed engagement center abroad.

Tweet This

We're excited to welcome @CDaniels1103 to @Televerde as Global Head of Sales as we continue towards our mission to maximize value for clients while providing 10K life-changing opportunities to disempowered communities over the next decade.

About Televerde

Phoenix-based Televerde is the first and only fully integrated sales and marketing technology organization with a proven execution model for generating demand and accelerating sales. The company combines end-to-end sales and marketing solutions to drive engagement, pipeline and revenue for the world's leading B2B companies including SAP, Adobe-Marketo and Pulse Secure. Since the company began in 1995, Televerde has generated more than $10B in revenue for its clients.

A purpose-built company, Televerde believes in second chance employment and strives to help disempowered people find their voice and reach their human potential. Seven of Televerde's 10 engagement centers are staffed by incarcerated women, representing 70 percent of the company's 600+ global workforce. The success of this model was documented in a recent study by the Arizona State University Seidman Research Institute. The results reveal that participants of Televerde's program go on to attain employment, earnings, and education at higher rates and reoffend at significantly lower rates than other formerly incarcerated females in the United States. The full study can be accessed here .

For more information on Televerde, visit http://www.televerde.com or call 888-925-7526.

Televerde is a registered trademark of Televerde, Inc. All other trademarks belong to their respective companies.

Media Contact:

Kellie Walenciak for Televerde

+1 908 377 9969

[email protected]

SOURCE Televerde