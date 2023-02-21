Televerde CEO Chris McGugan to be Honored with Boy Scouts of America Silver Beaver Award

The award is the highest, most prestigious honor given to a Boy Scouts of America council volunteer

PHOENIX, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Televerde, a global revenue creation partner supporting marketing, sales, and customer success for B2B businesses around the world, announced today that its CEO Chris McGugan will receive the prestigious Silver Beaver Award -- the highest honor an adult can achieve in the Boy Scouts of America (BSA). The award will be presented to McGugan in a ceremony this weekend in recognition of his strong character and distinguished service within the Silicon Valley Monterey Bay Council, Boy Scouts of America.

"Volunteers like Chris McGugan are the reason that the Boy Scouts of America exists today," said Eric Tarbox, scout executive & CEO of Silicon Valley Monterey Bay Council, Boy Scouts of America. "I couldn't be more excited to watch Chris receive our council's highest volunteer recognition, the Silver Beaver Award. Chris continues to make a life-changing impact on the lives of thousands of young boys and girls by helping to deliver scouting programs that build traits like character, leadership, and integrity. His hard work, self-sacrifice, and years of dedicated service are well known, and it is an honor and privilege to work alongside him."

McGugan joined the Cub Scouts in 1978 in Lumberton, North Carolina, advancing through the ranks to earn the coveted Eagle Scout award, the highest achievement or rank attainable in the Scouts BSA program. Since the organization's inception in 1911, only four percent of Scouts have earned the Eagle Scout rank. McGugan continued in Scouts with his two sons, first serving as a den leader in the Silicon Valley Monterey Bay Council when they were younger. When his sons moved up to a troop, McGugan served as an assistant scoutmaster and then scoutmaster. He now serves as Council President of the Silicon Valley Monterey Bay Council.

"My commitment to scouting has never been about accolades or awards. I simply want to give young people opportunities to find and fulfill their potential and to teach them to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes that help create a more equitable world for all," said Chris McGugan, CEO of Televerde. "I am honored and humbled to receive this award and I will continue to live every day the values and principles of the Boy Scouts of America."

McGugan will be honored in a recognition dinner at the Monterey Hyatt Regency Hotel on February 25, 2023.

