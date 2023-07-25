Televerde Foundation Announces Inaugural Charity Golf Classic

Televerde Foundation Charity Golf Classic: Swing for Second Chances to be held on November 17, 2023

PHOENIX, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For most people, playing a round of golf at a world-class course is a dream they can aspire to. For the women supported by Televerde Foundation, it represents a lifeline -- a beacon of hope and a testament to the transformative power of a second chance. Televerde Foundation, a non-profit organization providing personal and professional development opportunities to incarcerated women to attain meaningful and rewarding careers upon release, today announced it will hold its inaugural charity golf event, Televerde Foundation Charity Golf Classic: Swing for Second Chances. The event will occur on November 17, 2023, at The Legacy Golf Resort, Phoenix, Arizona.

"We couldn't be more excited to host our first-ever charity golf event," said Michelle Cirocco, executive director and CEO of the Televerde Foundation. "This event is more than just a day of golf; it's a massive step toward a better and brighter future for justice-impacted women. It's also a testament to the potential within each of these women to become more than their worst mistake. By bringing together our supporters and community, we aim to raise funds that will directly support our ongoing work, providing more opportunities to more women challenged by the stigma of incarceration. In doing so, we will enable these women to access robust personal and professional development programs that transform their lives, families, and our communities."

Televerde Foundation's programs have proven to be highly effective. According to the Televerde Foundation 2022 Impact Report, the foundation achieved a job placement rate of 94% for participants within 60 days of release, with earnings four times the national average for formerly incarcerated individuals. The foundation also maintained a 0% recidivism rate, starkly contrasting Arizona's state average of 48 percent and an average national three-year recidivism rate of 68 percent.

The event will offer different sponsorships and invite individuals and organizations to register to play. The funds raised will support the foundation's ongoing work to extend more second chances to women in prison.

Foundation graduates have expressed their gratitude for Televerde Foundation programs and the impact they've had on their lives:

Dominique Prettyman said, "Televerde Foundation gave me the tools and support I needed to rebuild my life. Their programs, backed by the unwavering support of volunteers, donors, and companies who look past the stigma of incarceration, are truly transformative. It's through these collective efforts that individuals like me can find and fulfill our potential."

Rashele Lomax shared, "Thanks to Televerde Foundation, I secured a job within two months of my release. I can now provide positively to my community. But more than that, I am breaking the incarceration cycle for my family. This wouldn't be possible without the ongoing investments from the business and nonprofit communities."

Jada Vickers stated, "The personal and professional development programs offered by Televerde Foundation have changed not only my life but also my children's lives. Through this second chance, I've been able to reclaim my independence and reenter society as a strong caregiver and consummate business professional. I'm forever grateful for the opportunity to turn my life around and dramatically improve our future."

Added Cirocco, "We're grateful for the support we've received from our donors, partners, volunteers, and alums. This event is a celebration of our progress and a commitment to the work ahead. We look forward to seeing everyone on the green!"

To become a sponsor or register for golf, please visit https://bit.ly/swingforsecondchances.

About Televerde Foundation

Televerde Foundation's mission is to provide currently and formerly incarcerated women with the personal and professional development programs necessary to successfully join and advance in the global workforce. Our approach inspires creativity, imagination, self-confidence, and social skills while addressing issues that cause recidivism. We enable women to break the generational cycle of poverty and incarceration by becoming positive role models to change the lives of future generations and build stronger communities. Learn more: https://www.televerdefoundation.org/ .

