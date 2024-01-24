Televerde Foundation Appoints Jim Alexander to Its Board of Directors

Televerde Foundation

24 Jan, 2024, 09:30 ET

PHOENIX, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Televerde Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides personal and professional development opportunities to incarcerated women, is pleased to announce that Jim Alexander, a distinguished professional known for his profound impact in the realms of healthcare, criminal justice, and public policy, has joined its board of directors.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jim Alexander to our board of directors," said Michelle Cirocco, executive director of the Televerde Foundation. "Jim's 25 years' experience in operations leadership, process optimization, criminal justice reform, and innovative program development is an asset and a transformative force for our organization. His unique insights and strategic vision will be instrumental in elevating our initiatives, enabling us to offer more comprehensive and effective support. With Jim's guidance, we are poised to enhance our impact, empowering more women impacted by incarceration to rebuild their lives and thrive in the global workforce. His involvement signifies a new chapter of growth and deeper impact for Televerde Foundation as we continue to break barriers and change lives."

Alexander's role as Vice President of Complex Care Operations at Equality Health demonstrates his commitment to enhancing care for underserved populations. His additional role as a Senior Advisor in the Institute of Public Research at the CNA Corporation, a renowned nonprofit research organization, further showcases his expertise in corrections, leadership training, and prison emergency operational planning.

"The transformative impact of Televerde Foundation deeply inspires me. The organization's exceptional programs not only offer women a chance to rebuild their lives but also create a ripple effect of positive change," said Alexander as he reflected on his board position at Televerde Foundation. "These women emerge as role models for their families, contribute meaningfully to their communities, and become valued professionals in the global workforce. It's a legacy of empowerment and second chances of which I am proud to be a part."

Jim's educational background includes an M.A. in Administrative Service focusing on Public Administration and a B.S. in Criminal Justice from Northern Michigan University.

The Televerde Foundation board of directors comprises business, academic, and volunteer community members. The board's purpose is to provide counsel and guidance that helps further the foundation's mission to help women impacted by incarceration join and succeed in the global workforce.

Televerde Foundation
The mission of Televerde Foundation is to provide currently and formerly incarcerated women with the personal and professional development programs necessary to join and advance in the global workplace successfully. Our approach develops self-efficacy by inspiring creativity, imagination, self-confidence, and social skills while addressing issues that cause recidivism. We enable women to break the generational cycle of poverty and incarceration by becoming positive role models to change the lives of future generations and build stronger communities. Learn more at https://www.televerdefoundation.org/.

Dawn Coppens, Televerde Foundation
