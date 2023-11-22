Televerde Foundation Appoints Greg Saxon and Ashley Bowers to Its Board of Directors

PHOENIX, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Televerde Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides personal and professional development opportunities to incarcerated women, is pleased to announce that two new members, Greg Saxon, Executive Vice President of Global Operations at PlanITROI, and Ashley Bowers, Co-founder, and Chief Strategist at Apex GTS Advisors, have joined its board of directors.

Michelle Cirocco, CEO and Executive Director of the Televerde Foundation, expressed her enthusiasm for the new additions to the board, stating that "both of them bring a wealth of experience in change management, operational excellence, strategic engagement, and organizational development to help us further our mission of helping women impacted by incarceration find success in the global workforce."

Greg is a seasoned executive with over 20 years of diverse experience in operations, process excellence, and change management. Currently, he serves as the Executive Vice President of Global Operations at PlanITROI, a leading provider of secure, purpose-driven IT lifecycle management solutions. Greg holds a Master of Science degree in Information and Telecommunication Systems for Business from Johns Hopkins University and a bachelor's degree in quantitative economics from the U.S. Naval Academy. He is a firm believer in the power of second chances and the resilience that they can bring. As he puts it, "In the story of my own life, I have learned that second chances are not just opportunities; they are the threads of resilience that weave the fabric of our existence. Every chapter, every challenge, is a chance to begin again, to rise stronger and wiser, for in second chances, we find the enduring power of redemption."

Ashley began her professional journey in organizational development and assessment, where she quickly discovered her innate passion for diagnostics and strategic engagement. With over 25 years of invaluable experience, she has become an expert in talent management, operational excellence, and driving organizational growth. As the Co-founder and Chief Strategist for Apex GTS Advisors, her focus is on the intricacies of business acceleration, both operationally and structurally. Her passion lies in strategic and operational planning, which enables her to directly contribute to the remarkable success of leadership teams within any organization. Ashley says, "It's a great honor to be selected to serve on the Televerde Foundation board. The work this organization does helps those in need of a second chance and trying to better themselves and builds up our workforce! I can't wait to contribute and see what the team accomplishes as we work toward reducing recidivism."

Televerde Foundation's Board of Directors is comprised of individuals from the business, academic, and volunteer communities. It is the board's purpose to provide counsel and guidance that helps further the foundation's mission to help women impacted by incarceration join and succeed in the global workforce.

Televerde Foundation's mission is to provide currently and formerly incarcerated women with the personal and professional development programs necessary to successfully join and advance in the global workforce. Our approach inspires creativity, imagination, self-confidence, and social skills while addressing issues that cause recidivism. We enable women to break the generational cycle of poverty and incarceration by becoming positive role models to change the lives of future generations and build stronger communities. Learn more at https://www.televerdefoundation.org/ .

