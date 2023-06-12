Televerde Foundation Releases 2022 Impact Report Displaying 0% Recidivism Rate

PHOENIX, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Televerde Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides personal and professional development opportunities to women impacted by incarceration so they can attain meaningful and rewarding careers upon release, is pleased to share their 2022 Impact Report. The report highlights 2022 results which includes job placement for 94% of participants within 60 days of release, earnings four-times the national average for formerly incarcerated individuals and zero recidivism. Compare that with the national average recidivism rate of 48% in Arizona, savings for the state and taxpayers of Arizona is astounding.

Televerde Foundation continues to make a positive impact opening more workforce development center for incarcerated women in Arizona, Indiana, and Florida. Since inception in March of 2020, 410 women have successfully completed the program and reintegrated back into society, the workplace and have been reunited with their families. Recently, Televerde Foundation announced expanding operations in Arizona by opening a New Workforce Development Center which will provide 160 women each year with personal and professional development programs as well as post release services for 18 months after release.

"The women who have graduated from Televerde and our Career PATHS programs show the world the transformative power of a second chance, and we couldn't be prouder to watch them soar!" says Michelle Cirocco, CEO and Executive Director. "Each woman that goes through our programs continues to inspire others that second chances are possible to help rebuild their lives and become role models their families and communities."

Televerde Foundation's programs are comprised of industry accredited credentials in digital marketing, customer service, sales, and IT roles. In addition, each graduate of the program receives six transferable college credits to continue their education upon release.

Televerde Foundation's mission is to provide currently and formerly incarcerated women with the personal and professional development programs necessary to successfully join and advance in the global workforce. Our approach inspires creativity, imagination, self-confidence, and social skills while addressing issues that cause recidivism. We enable women to break the generational cycle of poverty and incarceration by becoming positive role models to change the lives of future generations and build stronger communities. To learn more or get involved visit our website at www.televerdefoundation.org

