Televerde Recognized by Independent Research Firm in Revenue Development Services Landscape Report

PHOENIX, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Televerde, a global revenue creation partner supporting marketing, sales, and customer success for B2B businesses around the world, today announced that Forrester has recognized the company in the revenue development services report titled, "The Revenue Development Services Landscape, Q2 2023."

"We are honored to be recognized by Forrester in this revenue development services report. For years, Televerde has been at the forefront of helping our clients identify, qualify, and develop leads for maximum impact on the sales funnel," said Chris McGugan, CEO of Televerde. "Our team of experienced professionals is passionate about helping our clients succeed, and we are committed to providing the highest level of service and support. We look forward to continuing to partner with our clients to achieve their revenue goals."

Forrester's Revenue Development Services Landscape Report, Q2 2023 is available to Forrester subscribers or for purchase.

About Televerde

Phoenix-based Televerde is the first and only fully integrated sales, marketing, and customer care solutions organization that delivers revenue as a service and customer experience expertise with a human touch, best-in-class technology, and an operating model that is resilient to shifting market conditions. Since 1995, Televerde has generated more than $12B in revenue for the world's leading B2B companies including SAP, GE, Adobe-Marketo, and Securus Technologies.

A purpose-built company, Televerde believes in second-chance employment and strives to help disempowered people find their voice and reach their human potential. Seven of Televerde's 10 engagement centers are staffed by incarcerated women, representing 70 percent of the company's 600+ global workforce. The Arizona State University Seidman Research Institute recently documented the model's success in a study. The results reveal that participants of Televerde's program go on to attain employment, earnings, and education at higher rates and re-offend at significantly lower rates than other formerly incarcerated females in the United States. The full study can be accessed here .

