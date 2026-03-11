Telit Cinterion and Airfide Networks Bring High-Precision Localization and Sensing to 5G Solutions Powered by FN990B40

Strategic collaboration embeds ultra-wideband and 60 GHz radar into Telit Cinterion's next-generation FN990B40 5G sub-6 data card

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit Cinterion, an end-to-end Internet of Things (IoT) solutions enabler, today announced a strategic partnership with Airfide Networks. This effort will integrate advanced localization and sensing technologies into platforms powered by Telit Cinterion's FN990B40 5G data card.

The FN990B40 is Telit Cinterion's next-generation 5G sub-6 data card. It features advanced 5G New Radio (NR) with Long-Term Evolution (LTE). It also supports Wideband Code Division Multiple Access (WCDMA) and an integrated Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS).

The data card delivers high-performance broadband connectivity in a compact, scalable design. It is designed for FWA and enterprise gateways, as well as repeater applications.

Airfide integrates ultra-wideband (UWB) fine ranging and 60 gigahertz (GHz) millimeter-wave (mmWave) radar into 5G-powered gateways and repeaters. It also brings these capabilities to customer premises equipment (CPE). The outcome transforms 5G infrastructure into intelligent service platforms.

Precision Localization, Natively Integrated with 5G

Airfide's FiRa-compliant UWB technology delivers high-accuracy indoor positioning for places like warehouses and enterprise campuses. Systems based on Bluetooth® Low Energy (LE) wireless technology can be limited by range and density. UWB enables fine-resolution tracking of assets and personnel across large facilities.

The solution is integrated into FN990B40-powered platforms. It allows OEMs to build geofencing and asset tracking capabilities directly into 5G infrastructure. The result reduces system complexity and accelerates deployment. Airfide provides a full-stack solution, including reference hardware, software and cloud control.

60 GHz Radar Brings Real-Time Intelligence to 5G CPE

Airfide's 60 GHz mmWave radar leverages 4 GHz of unlicensed spectrum. Its four-receiver, three-transmitter architecture delivers sub-centimeter sensing precision. Embedded into FN990B40-based platforms, it supports:

Real-time occupancy detection

People and object tracking

Live health monitoring, including heart rate and pulse

Fall detection for older adult care

Because sensing is anonymous and camera-free, it is well-suited for privacy-sensitive environments, including health care facilities and public venues.

In markets like Japan, operators are evaluating this architecture for 5G repeater deployments. This opens the door to value-added sensing and analytics services layered on top of existing coverage infrastructure.

Expanding What 5G Can Deliver

As 5G FWA adoption expands, differentiation is shifting from peak speeds to intelligent edge capabilities. The FN990B40 brings high-performance sub-6 5G connectivity and GNSS support. Paired with Airfide's localization and sensing technologies, it helps OEMs deliver next-generation enterprise IoT solutions on a single integrated 5G platform.

"5G is no longer just about faster broadband," said Venkat Kalkunte of Airfide Networks. "We've embedded our UWB and mmWave radar technologies into platforms powered by Telit Cinterion's FN990B40. This enables OEMs and operators to deploy intelligent, high-precision IoT services directly within their 5G infrastructure."

"The FN990B40 was designed to power advanced 5G FWA and enterprise applications," said Neset Yalcinkaya, president of IoT hardware at Telit Cinterion. "This partnership demonstrates how sub-6 5G data card platforms can serve as the foundation for localization, sensing and new monetization opportunities worldwide."

For more information about the FN990B40, visit: https://www.telit.com/devices/fn990b34-b40/.

Telit Cinterion will be at embedded world, March 10-12, in Booth #3-620 at the Exhibition Centre Nüremberg.

