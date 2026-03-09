Telit Cinterion Expands Next-Generation GNSS Portfolio with New Dual-Band Modules for Scalable IoT Positioning

New L1 + L5 New SE873K5-D and SE869eK5-DRK modules extend Telit Cinterion's GNSS roadmap from ultracompact designs to ultraprecise, uninterrupted positioning

Introduces a scalable next-generation GNSS portfolio spanning ultracompact L1 + L5 designs to high-end RTK and dead reckoning solutions

Addresses demand for accurate and reliable positioning in constrained and mission-critical IoT applications

Leverages the long-standing Airoha partnership to deliver advanced dual-band GNSS innovation across multiple form factors and use cases

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit Cinterion, an end-to-end IoT solutions enabler, today announced an expansion of its next-generation GNSS portfolio. The company has added two new dual-band positioning modules: the ultracompact SE873K5-D and the high-end SE869eK5-DRK.

Built on the latest AG3335 chipset series from long-time partner Airoha, the new modules advance Telit Cinterion's GNSS roadmap. They support space- and power-constrained IoT devices and use cases that require continuous, ultraprecise positioning.

The SE873K5-D and SE869eK5-DRK provide a scalable path to adopt dual-band L1 + L5 GNSS. Device manufacturers can add advanced correction technologies and resilient positioning architectures without redesigning hardware.

When combined with Telit Cinterion cellular connectivity solutions, the modules support the injection of RTCM corrections worldwide. This feature enables higher accuracy across connected IoT deployments.

For more information on SE873K5-D, visit https://www.telit.com/devices/se873k5-d/.

For more information on SE869eK5-DRK, visit https://www.telit.com/devices/se869ek5-drk/.

SE873K5-D: Dual-Band GNSS for Ultracompact, Battery-Powered Designs

The SE873K5-D expands the established SE873K5 family with a dual-band L1 + L5 variant. It is designed for size- and power-constrained applications.

This new module maintains the same 7 x 7 mm footprint and pin-to-pin compatibility as the single-frequency SE873K5. OEMs can scale performance without changing hardware designs.

The SE873K5-D supports multiconstellation GNSS across the L1 and L5 bands. Compared to single-frequency solutions, it improves accuracy and robustness against interference and multipath effects.

With DGNSS support via RTCM corrections, the module enables submeter accuracy. It is ideal for myriad use cases, from wearables to fleet management.

Two power supply variants enable designers to optimize for either minimal size or ultralow power consumption in battery-operated devices. Multiple configurable usage profiles, such as tracking and drone modes, provide added flexibility across IoT verticals.

SE869eK5-DRK: Continuous, Ultraprecise Positioning with RTK and Dead Reckoning

The SE869eK5-DRK is the next evolution of Telit Cinterion's high-end GNSS offering. Based on the upper tier of the AG3335 chipset family, this module builds on the previously announced SE869eK5-DR. It adds support for RTK positioning with untethered dead reckoning (UDR).

This powerful combination enables uninterrupted, centimeter-level positioning. It maintains performance even when GNSS signals are degraded or unavailable due to interference or signal blockage.

The SE869eK5-DRK has an embedded inertial measurement unit (IMU). This feature helps maintain accurate position fixes in environments like tunnels and dense urban areas. The module supports DGNSS for submeter accuracy when RTK corrections are unavailable or when centimeter-level precision is not needed.

The SE869eK5-DRK is designed in an industry-standard 16 x 12.2 mm form factor. It introduces a proprietary extended pinout while remaining backward-compatible with existing designs. The added pins enable future-proof implementations and customization. OEMs can expand capabilities over time without redesigning their products.

"IoT applications demand smaller form factors and higher positioning performance. Customers need a GNSS portfolio that can scale with their requirements," said Eric Lagorce, global head of GNSS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth® technology solutions at Telit Cinterion. "With the SE873K5-D and SE869eK5-DRK, we are extending our next-generation GNSS roadmap. This expansion supports ultracompact, low-power devices and mission-critical applications that require continuous, ultraprecise positioning. It also preserves design continuity for our customers."

Engineering validation testing (EVT) samples of the SE873K5-D are available now. Design validation testing (DVT) samples are expected soon. Mass production is planned for Q2 2026.

Design validation testing (DVT) samples for the SE869eK5-DRK are now available. Mass production is planned for Q2 2026.

For more information about the SE873K5-D and the SE869eK5-DRK, visit Telit Cinterion at embedded world at Booth #3-620. The event runs March 10-12 at the Exhibition Centre Nüremberg.

About Telit Cinterion

Telit Cinterion is a global IoT leader with over 30 years of innovation experience. It provides modules, connectivity plans and services, platforms, and secure, scalable custom solutions.

Telit Cinterion's product portfolio supports mission-critical applications across industries. In addition, it simplifies life cycle management and device-to-cloud security. The company helps enterprises connect, manage and grow their IoT systems with confidence.

OEMs, system integrators and service providers worldwide trust Telit Cinterion. The company drives digital transformation and unlocks the power of connected technology.

For more information, follow us on YouTube, X, LinkedIn and Facebook. Visit telit.com or subscribe to receive our marketing communications.

Copyright © 2026 Telit IoT Solutions Holding Ltd. and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved. Telit Cinterion, Telit, OneEdge, Cinterion, and all associated logos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Telit Communications S.p.A, Telit Communications LTD, Telit IoT Solutions Holding Ltd. and/or their affiliated companies in the United States and/or other countries. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

