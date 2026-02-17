Telit Cinterion to Present CMB100 Demo and Advanced eSIM Innovation at MWC Barcelona 2026

Experience the latest in rapid device prototyping, showcasing the CMB100 embedded modem and NExT™ eSIM featuring GSMA SGP.32-ready profile download, swapping and deleting for seamless activation testing.

Explore advanced connectivity solutions that simplify global deployments, network access and data management, with improved visibility, security and control.

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit Cinterion, an end-to-end IoT solutions enabler, will highlight its newest advancements in connectivity and global SIM activation at MWC Barcelona 2026, taking place March 2 to 5. Attendees visiting stand 5B32 will see how Telit Cinterion helps OEMs prototype and scale mission-critical IoT worldwide with its portfolio of enterprise grade communication modules, embedded connectivity, and AI-powered edge intelligence.

For more information about how Telit Cinterion ensures reliable connectivity, visit: https://www.telit.com/telit-next-network/

Featured Highlights at MWC Barcelona 2026:

CMB100 Embedded Modem with NExT™ eSIM – A live demonstration showing the full eSIM lifecycle, including profile download, swapping, and deletion, paired with temperature and humidity measurements and CMB100 capabilities such as location and radius reporting.

– A live demonstration showing the full eSIM lifecycle, including profile download, swapping, and deletion, paired with temperature and humidity measurements and CMB100 capabilities such as location and radius reporting. NExT™ eSIM Flex – Simplifying global deployments by eliminating the need to manage physical SIM inventory, reducing operational complexity, and accelerating time to market with flexible subscription management and broad carrier interoperability. It enables fast, remote profile updates that keep devices current and compliant as connectivity requirements evolve throughout the device lifecycle.

– Simplifying global deployments by eliminating the need to manage physical SIM inventory, reducing operational complexity, and accelerating time to market with flexible subscription management and broad carrier interoperability. It enables fast, remote profile updates that keep devices current and compliant as connectivity requirements evolve throughout the device lifecycle. Nokia Cognitive Digital Mining Demo : Showcasing the Nokia Cognitive Digital Mining (CDM) platform, powered by Telit Cinterion advanced modules, to deliver real‑time edge intelligence and SLA‑driven multi‑access networking for next‑generation mining operations and mission-critical networks.

: Showcasing the Nokia Cognitive Digital Mining (CDM) platform, powered by Telit Cinterion advanced modules, to deliver real‑time edge intelligence and SLA‑driven multi‑access networking for next‑generation mining operations and mission-critical networks. ME310M1 - One of several Telit Cinterion modules incorporated in the Nokia CDM demo and slated for Skylo certification later this year, demonstrates our continued partnership in NTN innovation.

These innovations demonstrate how Telit Cinterion is helping enterprises and operators enhance reliability, reduce operational costs, and deploy next‑generation IoT and edge‑intelligent applications across critical industries.

"At MWC Barcelona, we're raising the bar for how global IoT is designed, activated, and scaled. Powered by our award‑winning NExT™ eSIM Flex and fully digital, GSMA SGP.32‑ready eSIM provisioning, OEMs can finally deliver true single‑SKU devices - activated seamlessly in‑factory or instantly at first power‑up in the field," said Martin Krona, President Services and Solutions at Telit Cinterion. "Service providers gain unmatched reach and flexibility to launch applications anywhere, while mission-critical industries can rely on our resilient, always on network stack engineered for maximum uptime."

Join Telit Cinterion at stand 5B32 to explore how we empower mission-critical global IoT with scalable connectivity solutions, advanced eSIM technology and rugged device intelligence. Visit www.telit.com for details.

For more information, follow us on YouTube, X, LinkedIn, Facebook, visit Telit.com or subscribe to receive our marketing communications.

