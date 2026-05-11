Telit Cinterion and New Frontier Communications Partner to Deliver Resilient Nationwide IoT Connectivity

Denver-based New Frontier Communications to offer NExT™ SIM and eSIM connectivity solutions for enterprises with mobile and field-based workforces

Partnership provides reliable coverage with built-in redundancy for critical IoT applications in remote and challenging environments

Customers benefit from fast deployments, a simplified connectivity management platform and a solutions-driven approach

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit Cinterion, a global Internet of Things (IoT) enabler, today announced a strategic partnership with New Frontier Communications, a Denver-based technology and communications consultancy. This partnership broadens the reach of resilient, enterprise-grade cellular connectivity solutions across the U.S.

The partnership equips New Frontier Communications with Telit Cinterion's NExT SIM and eSIM solutions. This allows organizations with mobile or field-based workforces to leverage multiple carrier networks on a single eSIM. It will deliver network redundancy and optimal coverage in any location.

New Frontier Communications specializes in the following:

Secure, reliable wireless services

Mobile device management

Fleet and asset tracking

Cybersecurity

Cloud communications

Through its partnership with Telit Cinterion, New Frontier Communications will support resilient IoT connectivity for customers operating in rural and hard-to-reach areas, such as:

Utilities

Energy

Field services

Transportation

Public infrastructure

For customers, the benefits are immediate:

Faster deployment and easy integration

Improved uptime

Centralized visibility and control via Telit Cinterion's user-friendly connectivity management platform

The result is a streamlined, highly dependable connectivity experience that supports critical IoT applications in even the most demanding environments.

Telit Cinterion's connectivity, offered via New Frontier Communications, combines simplicity and cost-effective performance. Customers can rapidly deploy connected devices without complex setup. They can also manage their entire fleet of SIMs and IoT devices from a web-based dashboard. Coverage from all major U.S. mobile networks ensures maximum reliability.

In addition, Telit Cinterion's data plans and New Frontier's expertise help customers scale connectivity as operations grow. Costs stay predictable, and performance remains uncompromised.

The partner-led solution highlights New Frontier's role as more than a reseller. The company is a strategic advisor, helping customers engineer and deliver connectivity tailored to their operational needs.

"This partnership with Telit Cinterion strengthens our ability to deliver reliable, enterprise-grade connectivity solutions for customers with demanding operational requirements," said Rossi Finegold, president of New Frontier Communications. "Combining multicarrier coverage with a powerful management platform provides resilient connectivity to keep organizations productive wherever their work takes them."

"Organizations with field teams often face coverage gaps and complex multinetwork management, leading to downtime in remote areas," said Martin Krona, president of services and solutions at Telit Cinterion. "As such, reliable, high-performance connectivity is the foundation of successful IoT deployments."

"Our collaboration with New Frontier Communications tackles these challenges through seamless, multinetwork IoT connectivity," said Krona. "Telit Cinterion's global infrastructure and expertise add strength and support. This collaboration empowers businesses in critical IoT oriented sectors to streamline connectivity management and reduce operational risk. It also keeps teams connected and productive wherever they operate."

For more information about Telit Cinterion's IoT connectivity solutions, visit: https://www.telit.com/telit-next-network/.

About Telit Cinterion

Telit Cinterion is a global IoT leader with over 30 years of innovation experience. It provides modules, connectivity plans and services, platforms, and secure, scalable custom solutions.

Telit Cinterion's product portfolio supports mission-critical applications across industries. In addition, it simplifies life cycle management and device-to-cloud security. The company helps enterprises connect, manage and grow their IoT systems with confidence.

OEMs, system integrators and service providers worldwide trust Telit Cinterion. The company drives digital transformation and unlocks the power of connected technology.

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Copyright © 2026 Telit IoT Solutions Holding Ltd. and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved. Telit Cinterion, Telit, OneEdge, Cinterion, and all associated logos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Telit Communications S.p.A, Telit Communications LTD, Telit IoT Solutions Holding Ltd. and/or their affiliated companies in the United States and/or other countries. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contacts

Greg Oppenheim

Telit Cinterion

+1 949-540-1278

[email protected]

Casey Bush

GRC for Telit Cinterion

[email protected]

SOURCE Telit Cinterion