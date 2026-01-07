Telit Cinterion and Nokia Collaborate to Deliver Next-Generation Mission-Critical Connectivity and Edge Intelligence for AI-Powered Industrial Operations

Collaboration advances physical agentic AI, digital twins, and resilient multi-access connectivity for industries including mining, oil/gas, logistics, and railways.

Nokia's Cognitive Digital Mine (CDM) platform integrates Telit Cinterion's latest 5G, Wi-Fi, and NTN communication modules, enabling a new generation of rugged in-network computing devices to optimize productivity, efficiency, safety, and sustainability.

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit Cinterion, an end-to-end IoT solutions enabler, announces a technology collaboration with Nokia to provide mission-critical and heavy industries with a new generation of mission-critical communication and in-network compute capabilities. By integrating Telit Cinterion's latest cellular, satellite, and Wi-Fi communication modules with Nokia's Cognitive Digital Mine (CDM) platform, oil/gas, logistics, mining, and other industries now have powerful new options for minimizing downtime and emissions while maximizing worker safety and productivity.

Nokia's award-winning CDM platform uses AI and digital twins to enable use cases such as edge computing that makes real-time decisions about vehicles and other equipment in the field. The heart of the CDM platform is the Black Box, a ruggedized compute and connectivity engine designed for extreme industrial environments. The Black Box uses AI for tasks such as dynamically bonding dual 5G links, switching across triple Wi-Fi radios, or falling back to satellite, all based on SLA requirements. This optimization ensures that edge computing and other applications have the kind of ultra-resilient, high-performance connectivity for autonomous vehicles and other mission-critical applications.

Under the collaboration, Nokia integrates Telit Cinterion's latest modules for 5G NR, Wi-Fi 6/7, and Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN). This enables a new class of intelligent, self-optimizing machines and systems capable of sensing, deciding, and acting locally, even when disconnected from the cloud.

"This collaboration marks a pivotal moment for mission-critical industries," said Lelio di Martino, Cognitive Digital Mine General Manager at Nokia. "By integrating Telit Cinterion's most advanced communication modules with Nokia's Physical Agentic AI, Digital Twin capabilities, and in-network computing platform of the CDM Black box, we are setting the foundation for the next decade of industrial autonomy. Together, we are delivering a resilient, future-proof roadmap for industries that must operate safely, sustainably and without interruption."

"Our collaboration with Nokia brings two innovation roadmaps together to transform how mission-critical operations run in the real world," said Paolo Dal Pino, CEO of Telit Cinterion. "Telit Cinterion's advanced 5G, Wi-Fi, and NTN modules, purpose-built for harsh and remote environments, combined with Nokia's CDM architecture, create a unique platform that enables customers to deploy AI-driven connectivity and edge intelligence at scale. We are proud to enable the technologies that power the industries shaping global infrastructure."

The collaboration and CDM Black Box will be showcased jointly at CES 2026 from January 6-9 in Las Vegas. Visit the Telit Cinterion booth #10662 to learn more.

About Telit Cinterion

Telit Cinterion is a global end-to-end IoT enabler providing complete solutions that reduce time to market and costs, delivering custom designed, ready for market connected devices in addition to maintaining the industry's broadest portfolio of enterprise-grade wireless communication and positioning modules, cellular MVNO connectivity plans and management services, edge-cloud software and data orchestration, and IoT and Industrial IoT platforms. As the largest western provider pioneering IoT innovation, Telit Cinterion delivers award-winning and highly secure IoT solutions, modules and services for the industry's top brands.

For more information, follow us on YouTube, X, LinkedIn, Facebook, visit Telit.com or subscribe to receive our marketing communications.

About Nokia

Nokia is a global leader in connectivity for the AI era. With expertise across fixed, mobile, and transport networks, we're advancing connectivity to secure a brighter world.

