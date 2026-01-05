Telit Cinterion to Showcase Next-Generation IoT Modules, AI-Powered Edge Intelligence, and 5G Connectivity at CES 2026

Introducing advanced IoT modules and AI-powered platforms that enable smarter, more secure deployments worldwide

Demonstrating Telit Cinterion solutions featuring cutting-edge NVIDIA AI infrastructure, real-time processing and flexible edge computing

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit Cinterion, an end-to-end IoT solutions enabler, will unveil its latest innovations at CES 2026, presenting technologies and solutions that transform industrial automation, mining, and edge computing.

Telit Cinterion will be presenting:

Nokia Cognitive Digital Mining Demo – Featuring the Nokia Black Box, an AI-embedded, multi-connectivity mission-critical networking and computing device designed for heavy industry. Integrated with multiple Telit Cinterion advanced modules and an NVIDIA's GPU, the Black Box anchors the Cognitive Digital Mine (CDM) platform, enabling real-time edge intelligence and SLA driven multi-access networking in mining operations.

– Featuring the Nokia Black Box, an AI-embedded, multi-connectivity mission-critical networking and computing device designed for heavy industry. Integrated with multiple Telit Cinterion advanced modules and an NVIDIA's GPU, the Black Box anchors the Cognitive Digital Mine (CDM) platform, enabling real-time edge intelligence and SLA driven multi-access networking in mining operations. Powerful 5G connectivity – Enabling smarter deployments and supporting next-generation IoT applications with speed, reliability, and scalability

– Enabling smarter deployments and supporting next-generation IoT applications with speed, reliability, and scalability deviceWISE ® Visual Intelligence Demo – Leveraging NVIDIA AI infrastructure—including NVIDIA Metropolis VSS blueprint, NIM microservices such as Cosmos Reason vision language model, TAO fine-tuning, and DGX Spark—this solution delivers real-time AI for industrial automation, computer vision, and edge intelligence, all running locally for maximum performance and flexibility

– Leveraging NVIDIA AI infrastructure—including NVIDIA Metropolis VSS blueprint, NIM microservices such as Cosmos Reason vision language model, TAO fine-tuning, and DGX Spark—this solution delivers real-time AI for industrial automation, computer vision, and edge intelligence, all running locally for maximum performance and flexibility Cutting-edge IoT solutions – Designed for scalability and security, helping enterprises accelerate digital transformation across industries

In addition to these demos, Telit Cinterion will highlight its broad IoT portfolio, which includes enterprise-grade wireless modules, secure global connectivity services, and edge-to-cloud orchestration platforms. These solutions enable OEMs and enterprises to reduce time to market, simplify global deployments, and build scalable, future-ready IoT ecosystems.

"CES is where innovation meets opportunity," said Martin Krona, President Services and Solutions at Telit Cinterion. "Our demos show how AI, 5G, and edge intelligence can transform operations—from mining to manufacturing—while delivering the security and scalability enterprises need to thrive."

Telit Cinterion is attending CES 2026 from January 6-9. Join us at booth #10662 to explore these innovations and learn how Telit Cinterion can power your next IoT project. Visit www.telit.com for details.

