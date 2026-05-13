Telit Cinterion Bundles Swift Navigation's Skylark into an Integrated IoT Positioning Solution

The partnership enables Telit Cinterion to offer GNSS modules and cellular connectivity pre-integrated with Skylark GNSS corrections into a single solution for applications such as asset tracking and drones

Sub-meter accuracy without RTK infrastructure : Skylark Dx delivers country-wide corrections over NTRIP with a small data payload and minimal power consumption.

: Skylark Dx delivers country-wide corrections over NTRIP with a small data payload and minimal power consumption. One supplier, one support contact: Telit Cinterion will ship dual-frequency L1 + L5 GNSS modules and NExT cellular connectivity bundled with Skylark Dx corrections as a single solution.

Telit Cinterion will ship dual-frequency L1 + L5 GNSS modules and NExT cellular connectivity bundled with Skylark Dx corrections as a single solution. A path to RTK when needed: Customers whose accuracy requirements grow can upgrade to Skylark Nx RTK on compatible module variants without switching suppliers.

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit Cinterion, a global Internet of Things (IoT) enabler, and Swift Navigation, a leader in high-precision GNSS technology, today announced an expanded partnership. Telit Cinterion will offer Swift Navigation's Skylark™ Precise Positioning Service as part of an integrated IoT positioning solution.

This service is available with Telit Cinterion's dual-frequency GNSS modules and NExT™ cellular connectivity. IoT customers gain one source for the hardware, connectivity and Skylark Dx correction data needed for sub-meter positioning.

What began in 2024 as a technical partnership has grown into a comprehensive joint offering, uniting hardware, connectivity, and corrections into a seamless solution for IoT customers.

Telit Cinterion customers can now buy modules, connectivity and corrections under one contract. For many IoT projects, this cuts vendor coordination and avoids the cost and operational complexity of building or subscribing to an RTK base-station network.

Skylark is available in three variants—Skylark Dx, Cx, and Nx RTK—to meet a broad range of requirements for accuracy, coverage, bandwidth, and power consumption.

All Telit Cinterion dual-frequency L1 + L5 GNSS modules offer native support for Skylark Dx, which streams differential GNSS (DGNSS) corrections directly to the receiver over the cellular network. Skylark Dx runs over standard RTCM via Internet Protocol (NTRIP), using minimal bandwidth and power, and provides country-wide coverage. This makes it practical for IoT devices with limited bandwidth or tight power budgets.

Typical applications include:

E-mobility

Fleet and asset tracking

Robotics

Drones

These are cases that don't require centimeter-level RTK accuracy but do need reliable sub-meter positioning. Customers requiring higher accuracy can upgrade to Skylark Nx RTK on compatible module variants without redesigning their devices or changing suppliers.



"Customers tell us they want precise positioning without complexity," said Neset Yalcinkaya, president of IoT hardware at Telit Cinterion. "We're bundling Skylark Dx with the GNSS modules and cellular connectivity we already ship. This gives customers one supplier and a single integration approach, plus a clear path to RTK down the road."



"At Swift Navigation, our mission is to make precise positioning a standard capability," said Holger Ippach, chief operating officer at Swift Navigation. "This partnership advances that vision by embedding Skylark into Telit Cinterion's GNSS modules and connectivity, giving customers direct access to reliable, sub-meter positioning without the integration overhead traditionally required."

Service Availability

Skylark Dx is available now with Telit Cinterion solutions in the following areas:

Europe

North America

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Coverage will expand as Swift Navigation adds regions.

Explore High-Precision GNSS

Details on the Telit Cinterion and Swift Navigation partnership and high-precision GNSS in IoT:

About Telit Cinterion

Telit Cinterion is a global IoT leader with over 30 years of innovation experience. It provides modules, connectivity plans and services, platforms, and secure, scalable custom solutions.

Telit Cinterion's product portfolio supports mission-critical applications across industries. In addition, it simplifies life cycle management and device-to-cloud security. The company helps enterprises connect, manage and grow their IoT systems with confidence.

OEMs, system integrators and service providers worldwide trust Telit Cinterion. The company drives digital transformation and unlocks the power of connected technology.

For more information, follow us on YouTube, X, LinkedIn and Facebook. Visit telit.com or subscribe to receive our marketing communications.

About Swift Navigation

Swift Navigation is a global technology company pioneering the location data layer for physical AI. Its Skylark™ Precise Positioning Service improves the accuracy of standard Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS), such as GPS, from several meters to a few centimeters, unlocking vehicle autonomy and industrial automation at global scale. Skylark powers more than 10 million vehicles and devices deployed by leading automotive OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, robotics companies, and IoT system integrators. Learn more about how Swift is building the infrastructure to enable a safer and more productive future at swiftnav.com.

Copyright © 2026 Telit IoT Solutions Holding Ltd. and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved. Telit Cinterion, Telit, OneEdge, Cinterion, and all associated logos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Telit Communications S.p.A, Telit Communications LTD, Telit IoT Solutions Holding Ltd. and/or their affiliated companies in the United States and/or other countries. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contacts

Greg Oppenheim

Telit Cinterion

+1 949-540-1278

[email protected]

Casey Bush

GRC for Telit Cinterion

[email protected]

SOURCE Telit Cinterion