Telit Cinterion to Showcase Smart Module Cluster and Advanced Connectivity Solutions at DTECH 2026

Telit Cinterion demonstrates how utilities can accelerate grid modernization with secure, scalable IoT, and edge intelligence

Explore next-generation modules, advanced telemetry solutions, and an interactive connectivity ecosystem for distributed energy resources

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit Cinterion, an end-to-end IoT solutions enabler, will highlight its latest innovations in connectivity and edge intelligence at DTECH® 2026, taking place February 3–5 in San Diego, California. Visitors to Booth #1944 will experience how Telit Cinterion empowers utilities and energy providers to modernize their grids, improve reliability, and reduce operational costs with secure, scalable IoT solutions for smart grid and distributed energy resource (DER) integration.

Featured highlights at DTECH2026:

NExT™ eSIM Provisioning – Empowers utilities to streamline smart meter and grid‑device deployment using proven eSIM technology that enhances logistics, reduces installation time, and simplifies field maintenance. The cloud‑based platform delivers the flexibility and resilience required for large‑scale smart‑metering and grid‑modernization programs. It leverages the latest GSMA specifications, including SGP.22 and the emerging SGP.32 framework, to ensure future‑ready, standards‑based interoperability.

ATD551– Telit Cinterion's latest innovation for advanced telemetry and field-level connectivity. Optimized for utility asset monitoring with features including angle and slack detection, predictive maintenance, and remote tamper alerts, this solution can help reduce costly outages, loss, truck rolls, and improve operational efficiency—even in harsh environments.

Smart Module Cluster – A future-ready platform for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ARAS), telematics, and multimedia. Built on the SE250B4 smart module, it delivers LTE Cat 4, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity. The smart module cluster supports Android™ and Linux® for flexible development. It features a 7-inch automotive-grade touch display, IP66 waterproof rating, and robust hardware for real-world performance.

"Utilities are under pressure to modernize their infrastructure while ensuring security and resilience," said Martin Krona, President Services and Solutions at Telit Cinterion. "Our solutions at DTECH demonstrate how we help customers achieve these goals with reliable connectivity and intelligent edge capabilities that deliver measurable results."

About Telit Cinterion

Telit Cinterion is a global end-to-end IoT enabler providing complete solutions that reduce time to market and costs, delivering custom designed, ready for market connected devices in addition to maintaining the industry's broadest portfolio of enterprise-grade wireless communication and positioning modules, cellular MVNO connectivity plans and management services, edge-cloud software and data orchestration, and IoT and Industrial IoT platforms. As the largest western provider pioneering IoT innovation, Telit Cinterion delivers award-winning and highly secure IoT solutions, modules and services for the industry's top brands.

