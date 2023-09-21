Telit Cinterion Leverages Snapdragon X72 5G Modem-RF System for Next Generation of 5G Data Cards and Modules

New line of Telit Cinterion 5G data cards and LGA modules will leverage Snapdragon X72 5G Modem-RF System

These new products target high-performance routers, gateways and CPEs for consumers and enterprises

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit Cinterion, a global enabler of the intelligent edge, today announced that their next-generation of 5G data cards and LGA modules portfolio will use the Snapdragon® X72 5G Modem-RF System. This is the latest example of the two companies' commitment to providing device OEMs with the latest technologies to differentiate and future-ready their consumer and enterprise products. For more information on the Telit Cinterion 5G portfolio, visit: https://www.telit.com/modules-overview/cellular-5g/.

Snapdragon X72 is part of the world's first 5G Modem-RF System family ready for 5G Advanced, boosted with AI hardware acceleration to drive the future of 5G in mobile broadband applications. Snapdragon X72 will help Telit Criterion's customers to differentiate their devices, especially for service providers and end-users that demand products with long lifecycles.

Telit Cinterion will use the Snapdragon X72 for a new portfolio that includes a global M.2 data card and two LGA modules: one for North America and the other for use in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and South America. These new, high-performance modules support 4.4 Gbps peak downloads and 3.5 Gbps peak uploads, making them ideal for bandwidth-intensive applications such as fixed wireless access, mobile broadband, industrial IoT, private 5G and 4K video. Support for OpenWRT allows the new modules to seamlessly provide advanced networking features for a wide range of routers, gateways and CPEs for residential and enterprise use.

The new Telit Cinterion data cards and modules — currently in development — streamline product advancement, making it easier to integrate external peripherals such as Wi-Fi and Ethernet transceivers, without the need for costly adapter components. They also will enable OEMs to run their application software directly on the data card or module, thus eliminating the expense, board space and complexity of an external CPU.

Snapdragon X72 introduces a new modem-RF architecture purpose-built for scalability. The new converged mmWave-sub6 architecture and new mmWave antenna module Qualcomm® QTM565 help reduce hardware footprint, cost, design complexity and power consumption. Additionally, OEMs and Telit Cinterion customers can leverage the Qualcomm® Advanced Modem-RF Software Suite to further improve sustained performance across a wide variety of consumer and enterprise experiences.

"Snapdragon X72 is designed to drive the next phase of 5G evolution enabled by advanced 5G features, which will help Telit Cinterion customers future-ready their devices," said Anand Venkataraman, Director of Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "We're excited to continue bringing our connectivity technology to Telit Criterion customers so they can take full advantage of 5G."

"For over two decades, Telit Cinterion and Qualcomm Technologies have partnered to provide device OEMs with early access to the latest and greatest technologies," said Marco Contento, VP of Product Management, Mobile Broadband, Telit Cinterion. "We're continuing that tradition by making the Snapdragon X72 our foundation for Telit Cinterion's new portfolio of 5G data cards and LGA modules which will raise the bar for what's possible and preferable in mobile-powered devices such as routers, gateways and CPEs."

About Telit Cinterion

Telit Cinterion is a global enabler of the intelligent edge providing complete solutions that reduce time to market and costs, delivering custom designed, ready for market connected devices in addition to maintaining the industry's broadest portfolio of enterprise-grade wireless communication and positioning modules, cellular MVNO connectivity plans and management services, edge-cloud software and data orchestration, and IoT and Industrial IoT platforms. As the largest western provider pioneering IoT innovation, Telit Cinterion delivers award-winning and highly secure IoT solutions, modules and services for the industry's top brands.

