Telit Cinterion Leverages Two Decades of IoT Leadership; Introduces Disruptive and Innovative NExT™ Connected Module Offering at CES

Next-generation IoT-as-a-service solutions allow businesses to define their model and cost structure during the design phase, providing unprecedented control and flexibility

Telit Cinterion becomes the single focal point for support and service, eliminating the hassle of dealing with multiple vendors and boosting customer experience

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit Cinterion, an end-to-end IoT solutions enabler, is set to unveil a pair of connected module packages at the upcoming CES 2024 in Las Vegas. Building upon the company's 20-plus years in the IoT space, this groundbreaking offering seamlessly packages hardware modules, connectivity and management tools in one "as-a-service" product, freeing businesses to invest in growth rather than inventory and offering business-friendly OPEX commercial terms. NExT Connected Module packages start at $0.89 per month. For more information, please visit https://www.telit.com/connected-module-as-a-service-packages-consultation/.

"The NExT Connected Module embodies our commitment as an end-to-end IoT solutions enabler. This new generation of IoT-as-a-service is a valuable tool for IoT adopters as it delivers full IoT enablement where the hurdle of the capital investment for the module is financed by Telit Cinterion, allowing customers to figure the end-to-end solution as OPEX — rather than the complex CAPEX+OPEX model traditionally practiced in industry to date," said Manish Watwani, Chief Marketing and Product Officer, Telit Cinterion. "As we stand at the forefront of transformative advancements in key verticals, innovative financing models like this one propel Telit Cinterion into the future of comprehensive, secure, and innovative solutions from design to deployment."

The launch of this new generation of secure and connected module packages marks a significant advancement in IoT solution enablement. By integrating hardware modules, connectivity, and management tool options into a single unified offering, businesses can take advantage of seamless, comprehensive IoT solutions spanning design and deployment. By becoming the sole provider of the module — its financing, support, and services for the IoT project — Telit Cinterion simplifies the complex challenges associated with managing multiple mobile operators, hardware providers, certifications, cybersecurity challenges and connectivity. This streamlines the entire process and allows businesses to focus on their core differentiators, boosting overall deployment, and operational and cost efficiencies.

Comprehensive NExT Connected Module packages set to unveil at CES:

LPWA Package

ME310G1 module

SIM card

NExT global connectivity plan

Award-winning NExTPro™ Connectivity Management Portal

OneEdge™, for device and data management

Suitable for smart energy, telematics & e-health verticals

LTE Package

ELS62 module

SIM card

NExT global connectivity plan

Award-winning NExTPro Connectivity Management Portal

Device management

Suitable for smart building, e-health & industrial verticals

Both the LPWA and LTE packages are available in different tiers, allowing businesses to select the level of service that best aligns with their specific needs. These tiers offer varying features and capabilities, providing unprecedented control and flexibility to customers globally.

Ideal for businesses with global IoT deployments in the telematics and tracking, buildings and security, retail and payment, and healthcare verticals, the NExT Connected Module offering solidifies Telit Cinterion's status as a trusted partner and leader in the evolving IoT landscape.

Key use cases include:

Trucking companies that require real-time information about the in-transit location, temperature and status of refrigerated trailer contents.

Smart surveillance security service providers that want to launch a portfolio of video doorbells and other devices sold throughout the U.S.

Vending machine operators who need up-to-the minute inventory date and financial reporting on stocked goods and sales made.

Medical organizations that conduct remote patient monitoring and/or medical asset tracking, with the ability to gather and send data at lightning-fast speeds.

For more information on the NExT Connected Module packages, please visit Telit Cinterion in booth #10662 at CES 2024.

About Telit Cinterion

Telit Cinterion is a global end-to-end IoT solutions enabler providing complete solutions that reduce time to market and costs, delivering custom designed, ready for market connected devices in addition to maintaining the industry's broadest portfolio of enterprise-grade wireless communication and positioning modules, cellular MVNO connectivity plans and management services, edge-cloud software and data orchestration, and IoT and Industrial IoT platforms. As the largest western provider pioneering IoT innovation, Telit Cinterion delivers award-winning and highly secure IoT solutions, modules and services for the industry's top brands.

