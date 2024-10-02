Telit Cinterion Showcases NExT IoT Connectivity Starter Kit for Nine Major Verticals

Free turnkey SIM kit lets systems integrators, device OEMs and IoT service providers quickly evaluate device management, remote SIM provisioning, billing and more

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit Cinterion, an end-to-end IoT solutions enabler, is highlighting nine major vertical market opportunities for the NExT™ IoT Connectivity Starter Kit. The free and well-provisioned cellular plan SIM testing kit helps systems integrators, device OEMs and IoT service providers quickly evaluate device management, remote SIM provisioning, billing, security and other key capabilities for a wide variety of B2B and B2C applications and services. For more information about the NExT IoT connectivity starter kit, visit https://www.telit.com/connectivity.

NExT is Telit Cinterion's secure mobile core network that provides 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, Cat M, NB-IoT and 5G native IoT connectivity from over 600 carriers in 200-plus countries. The starter kit includes evaluation data plans for NExT, up to five SIM cards with 150 MB of data each, 15 SMS messages and complimentary access to its award-winning connectivity management tool.

The NExT starter kit enables testing of cellular IoT applications across all industries including the nine below:

Agriculture : Soil temperatures and moisture levels are just two examples of the continually updated information that farming and ranching operations need to maximize yields and protect against insects and disease. Cellular is ideal for harvesting that data from remote sensors and then acting on it, such as turning irrigation equipment on or off regardless of if it is located hundreds of miles away.





: Soil temperatures and moisture levels are just two examples of the continually updated information that farming and ranching operations need to maximize yields and protect against insects and disease. Cellular is ideal for harvesting that data from remote sensors and then acting on it, such as turning irrigation equipment on or off regardless of if it is located hundreds of miles away. Asset tracking : Whether it involves cattle on a ranch or a refrigerated trailer full of steaks, asset tracking provides location, status and other vital information about high-value assets. These cellular-delivered insights support a wide variety of business needs, such as monitoring cargo temperatures, ensuring deliveries for just-in-time manufacturing and using geofencing to quickly locate stolen construction equipment or errant livestock.





: Whether it involves cattle on a ranch or a refrigerated trailer full of steaks, asset tracking provides location, status and other vital information about high-value assets. These cellular-delivered insights support a wide variety of business needs, such as monitoring cargo temperatures, ensuring deliveries for just-in-time manufacturing and using geofencing to quickly locate stolen construction equipment or errant livestock. Digital signage : 4G and 5G are ideal for downloading high-resolution video and other content to digital displays used for advertising on downtown streets, transit stations, malls and other public places. Broadband wireless also enables uploads of valuable business insights, such as how many people stopped to watch an ad.





: 4G and 5G are ideal for downloading high-resolution video and other content to digital displays used for advertising on downtown streets, transit stations, malls and other public places. Broadband wireless also enables uploads of valuable business insights, such as how many people stopped to watch an ad. EV charging : A growing number of state and federal regulations require charging network operators to ensure that their public chargers are operational at least 97% of the time. A reliable cellular connection is critical for remotely monitoring and troubleshooting public EV chargers, particularly ones along rural interstates and other remote locations where range anxiety is highest.





A growing number of state and federal regulations require charging network operators to ensure that their public chargers are operational at least 97% of the time. A reliable cellular connection is critical for remotely monitoring and troubleshooting public EV chargers, particularly ones along rural interstates and other remote locations where range anxiety is highest. Health care : Telemedicine applications such as virtual doctor visits help improve patient outcomes by enabling remote monitoring of vital signs and extending care to people who cannot easily travel to a clinic. 4G and 5G provide a secure connection to protect patient data and overcome challenges such as connecting patients who do not have home internet access.





: Telemedicine applications such as virtual doctor visits help improve patient outcomes by enabling remote monitoring of vital signs and extending care to people who cannot easily travel to a clinic. 4G and 5G provide a secure connection to protect patient data and overcome challenges such as connecting patients who do not have home internet access. Retail : A reliable cellular connection helps maximize revenue and customer satisfaction, such as by ensuring vending machines and kiosks are fully stocked and fully operational, including their point-of-sale terminals. Stores also benefit from digital signage that captures the attention of passers-by and the ability to provide customers with the latest ETA for the next shipment of a must-have product.





: A reliable cellular connection helps maximize revenue and customer satisfaction, such as by ensuring vending machines and kiosks are fully stocked and fully operational, including their point-of-sale terminals. Stores also benefit from digital signage that captures the attention of passers-by and the ability to provide customers with the latest ETA for the next shipment of a must-have product. Security and surveillance : Police, school districts and businesses all rely on high-resolution video to protect people and property. Cellular provides the flexibility to install cameras and other sensors in the ideal locations, including temporary ones such as festival sites and crime hot spots.





: Police, school districts and businesses all rely on high-resolution video to protect people and property. Cellular provides the flexibility to install cameras and other sensors in the ideal locations, including temporary ones such as festival sites and crime hot spots. Telematics : When trucking companies, delivery services and other businesses always know exactly where their vehicles are, they can route shipments away from traffic jams, meet customer delivery schedules and reduce fuel consumption and driver overtime. Reliable cellular connectivity also helps prevent accidents and manage insurance premiums by identifying unsafe employee driving and enabling real-time coaching and correction inside the vehicle.





: When trucking companies, delivery services and other businesses always know exactly where their vehicles are, they can route shipments away from traffic jams, meet customer delivery schedules and reduce fuel consumption and driver overtime. Reliable cellular connectivity also helps prevent accidents and manage insurance premiums by identifying unsafe employee driving and enabling real-time coaching and correction inside the vehicle. Utilities: Whether it is natural gas, water or electricity, utilities need access to instant, granular insights into every aspect of their operations, including customer meters. Reliable cellular connectivity provides the data for maximizing billing accuracy, safety, efficiency and production, including for renewables such as solar, hydro and wind.

"The internet of things is quickly evolving into the internet of everything, but one thing remains the same: A reliable cellular connection is key to unlocking the full potential of every application," said Eybi Israel, Head of Connectivity Business Unit at Telit Cinterion. "Telit Cinterion created the NExT IoT connectivity starter kit to make it quick and easy to evaluate our cellular plans, services and connectivity management platform, particularly with innovative B2B and B2C applications requiring all top trending mobile network and SIM technologies."

To pre-qualify for a starter kit, visit Telit Cinterion at Hospitality Level 2 Booth W213 at MWC Las Vegas, October 8-10, 2024.

