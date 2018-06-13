Telkonet and SONIFI Partner to Deliver Increased Energy Savings to Hotels

Telkonet's EcoSmart technology uses intelligent automation and communicates a room's accurate occupancy status to thermostats, lights, signage and other integrated in-room devices. This feature was recently installed at The Diplomat Beach Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton in Hollywood, Florida. The newly renovated property sits oceanfront along the Gold Coast. "Many of our guests spend time outside of their rooms enjoying our beachside amenities," said Nelson Garrido, SVP of IT Thayer Lodging, Brookfield Properties. "So powering off the television and other controls while guests are away will have a big effect on our energy consumption."

Other collaborative integrations currently being deployed include the ability for guests to change in-room environmental settings via SONIFI's STAY Interactive Television interface. This innovative ability to change the thermostat from anywhere in the room using an easy-to-use display provides increased guest satisfaction for hospitality properties.

"SONIFI aims to simplify technology for hoteliers with innovative and integrated solutions that make an impact without affecting their operational procedures or requiring a lot of staff attention," said Kara Heermans, VP User Experience & Product Management. "Teaming up with Telkonet is a unique opportunity to offer our clients a simple and automated energy management option delivering sure savings."

Jason Tienor, Chief Executive Officer of Telkonet noted, "We have a mission to maximize energy efficiency for building owners and managers while offering exceptional experiences for guests. SONIFI has been a fantastic partner in enabling those goals."

About SONIFI® Solutions, Inc.

SONIFI® Solutions, the leader in innovative guest engagement solutions for the hospitality industry serves 500 million travelers in over one million hotel rooms annually. Core services include internet services, streaming, interactive television, and free-to-guest solutions along with unparalleled nationwide technical support and professional services. For more information, please visit www.sonifi.com.

About Telkonet, Inc.

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCQB: TKOI) provides innovative intelligent automation platforms at the forefront of the Internet of Things (IoT) space. Helping commercial audiences better manage operational costs, the Company's EcoSmart intelligent automation platform is supported by a full-suite of IoT-connected devices that provide in-depth energy usage information and analysis, allowing building operators to reduce energy expenses. Vertical markets that benefit from EcoSmart products include hospitality, education, military, government, healthcare and multiple dwelling housing. Telkonet was founded in 1977 and is based in Waukesha, WI. For more information, visit www.telkonet.com.

