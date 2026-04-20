Tellabs Partners with AEC UPS at Data Center World 2026 to Unveil Next-Gen IT/OT Networking Solutions for Faster Deployments.

Collaboration brings together critical infrastructure solutions to support reliable, always-on data center operations.

CARROLLTON, Texas, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tellabs today announced its partnership with AEC UPS at Data Center World 2026, a leading global event for data center professionals and innovators. The conference will take place April 20 through April 23, 2026, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. AEC UPS will exhibit at Booth 1646.

Tellabs is showcasing how IT/OT Optical LAN enables faster, simpler data center builds through a more efficient, passive network architecture that reduces space, energy, and operational complexity—lowering total cost of ownership. Alongside this, AEC UPS highlights the critical role of uninterrupted power, together representing key elements of modern data center performance.

Data Center World brings together industry leaders, engineers, and solution providers who are shaping the future of data center infrastructure. Attendees gain practical insight into emerging trends, explore new technologies, and connect with peers who are driving innovation across the industry.

The 2026 event will feature more than 120 conference sessions, over 200 speakers, and more than 450 exhibitors. Programming includes keynote presentations, the Omdia Analyst Summit and investor briefings, as well as interactive experiences such as the Innovation Challenge, workshops, and structured networking opportunities.

Tellabs' participation reflects the growing demand for reliable and scalable network infrastructure as organizations expand cloud services, connected devices, and data-intensive applications. By working alongside AEC UPS, Tellabs emphasizes the importance of aligning network performance with dependable power continuity.

AEC UPS brings decades of experience supporting critical electrical infrastructure and renewable energy initiatives worldwide. Its solutions are designed to deliver long-term reliability while helping organizations protect essential operations and meet evolving sustainability goals. This depth of expertise makes AEC UPS a strong partner for Tellabs as both companies support next-generation data center environments.

Attendees visiting Booth 1646 will have the opportunity to learn how IT/OT Optical LAN and reliable backup power can improve uptime, increase efficiency, and support long-term infrastructure strategies.

"There is a clear shift in how data centers are being designed and operated," said Heidi Feltz, Director of Marketing at Tellabs. "Connectivity and power are no longer separate considerations. They work together to determine performance and reliability. Our partnership with AEC UPS reflects that shift and helps organizations build infrastructure that is ready for future demand."

For more information and to explore the full event schedule, visit the Data Center World website.

About Tellabs

Tellabs is shaping the future of enterprise networking with high-performance solutions built for today and what comes next. Powered by Passive Optical Networking, its technology delivers speed, security, and reliability while reducing costs, energy use, and space requirements. Designed for flexibility and built to scale, Tellabs enables smarter and more sustainable connectivity. For more than 30 years, Tellabs has helped organizations modernize with simplicity and confidence. Discover more at tellabs.com.

Media Contact:

Heidi Feltz

[email protected]

SOURCE Tellabs