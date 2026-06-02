Tellabs to Exhibit at TechNet Cyber 2026 and Release New Zero Trust Architecture Technical Report

Tellabs will highlight secure networking innovations and unveil report on ZTA deployment strategies to strengthen security in complex networks.

CARROLLTON, Texas, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tellabs today announced it will exhibit at TechNet Cyber 2026, taking place June 2 to June 4, at the Baltimore Convention Center in Baltimore, Maryland.

A flagship event, AFCEA's TechNet Cyber serves as a key forum for advancing national cybersecurity priorities, bringing together government, military, industry, and academic leaders to address the policy, strategic architecture, operations, command and control, and joint capabilities needed to meet global security challenges and operate successfully in an increasingly digital environment.

Led by organizations including U.S. Cyber Command, DISA, and the DoW CIO, the event provides a platform for advancing cybersecurity strategies and technologies supporting mission-critical operations and national defense.

As part of its participation at the event, Tellabs will showcase secure networking technologies designed to support resilient, high-performance communications across defense, government, and critical infrastructure environments. Attendees visiting the Tellabs booth will have the opportunity to explore solutions focused on secure connectivity, network segmentation, operational visibility, and infrastructure modernization.

Tellabs will also unveil a new technical report focused on Zero Trust Architecture (ZTA) deployment strategies to strengthen security in complex network environments. The report examines practical deployment considerations, operational challenges, and approaches organizations can take to improve cybersecurity posture while maintaining reliable network performance and mission continuity.

At TechNet Cyber 2026, Tellabs experts will be available to discuss the latest in Passive Optical Networking for defense networks, emerging cybersecurity trends, and Zero Trust implementation strategies designed to help organizations adapt to increasingly distributed and dynamic operational environments.

Secure networking is foundational to mission success, said Heidi Feltz, Director of Marketing. "We look forward to discussing how Tellabs solutions can help organizations strengthen security while supporting reliable, high-performance operations.

Visitors can meet the Tellabs team at Booth 2911 during the event.

About Tellabs

Tellabs is shaping the future of enterprise networking with high-performance solutions built for today and what comes next. Powered by Passive Optical Networking, its technology delivers speed, security, and reliability while reducing costs, energy use, and space requirements. Designed for flexibility and built to scale, Tellabs enables smarter and more sustainable connectivity. For more than 30 years, Tellabs has helped organizations modernize with simplicity and confidence. Discover more at tellabs.com.

Media Contact:

Heidi Feltz

[email protected]

SOURCE Tellabs