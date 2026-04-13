Tellabs to Exhibit at CoSN 2026, Bringing Next-Generation Connectivity to K-12 Education Leaders

Company will demonstrate how optical networking supports smarter, more connected school districts and improves outcomes for students and educators

CARROLLTON, Texas, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tellabs announced today that it will exhibit at CoSN 2026, the premier annual conference for K-12 education technology leaders, taking place April 13 through April 15, 2026, at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk in Chicago, Illinois. Tellabs will be located at Kiosk 50. Tellabs is an enterprise networking company focused on delivering high-performance connectivity solutions across a wide range of industries, including education.

CoSN is widely regarded as one of the most influential gatherings for school technology decision-makers in the country. The conference brings together K-12 chief information officers, chief technology officers, superintendents, and solution providers to explore the technologies shaping the future of teaching and learning. Representing more than 13 million students, CoSN offers a professional community built around practical resources, peer-driven insights, and thought leadership designed to help districts make confident, informed decisions.

Tellabs' participation reflects the growing importance of reliable network infrastructure in modern schools. As districts expand digital learning tools, connected devices, and cloud-based services, they face rising demands on aging network environments. Tellabs works with school districts across the country to deploy optical networking solutions that deliver high-capacity connectivity while improving reliability, security, and long-term affordability.

Visit Tellabs at Kiosk 50

At its kiosk, Tellabs will demonstrate how optical networking helps schools modernize their infrastructure and support the wide range of connected systems their students and staff depend on daily. From classroom devices and instructional software to communications systems and campus security, schools need networks that are dependable, scalable, and built to grow alongside evolving technology demands.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with Tellabs education networking specialists to explore real-world school district use cases and discuss strategies for building a modern network foundation that supports both today's needs and tomorrow's possibilities.

"There is real energy at CoSN each year, because the people in that room genuinely care about giving students and educators the tools they need to succeed," said Heidi Feltz, Director of Marketing at Tellabs. "A school's network is the foundation for everything that happens in a modern classroom. When that foundation is strong, teachers can teach without interruption, students stay connected to the resources they need, and district technology leaders can focus on innovation rather than troubleshooting. We look forward to sharing how optical networking makes that possible."

Tellabs will also highlight educational resources for K-12 leaders, including a case study on network modernization at Fostoria City School District, a blog post on what infrastructure priorities are top of mind for today's school districts, and a solutions summary covering next-generation networking for K–12 schools.

To register for CoSN 2026, visit cosn2026.eventscribe.net.

About Tellabs

Tellabs is shaping the future of enterprise networking with high-performance solutions built for today and what comes next. Powered by Passive Optical Networking, its technology delivers speed, security, and reliability while reducing costs, energy use, and space requirements. Designed for flexibility and built to scale, Tellabs enables smarter and more sustainable connectivity. For more than 30 years, Tellabs has helped organizations modernize with simplicity and confidence. Discover more at tellabs.com.

Media Contact:

Heidi Feltz

[email protected]

SOURCE Tellabs