Tellabs to Exhibit at Passenger Terminal Expo World 2026

Company will highlight how next-generation networking drives smarter, more connected airport infrastructure and improves the passenger experience.

CARROLLTON, Texas, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tellabs announced today that it will exhibit at Passenger Terminal Expo World 2026, taking place March 17 through March 19, 2026, at Excel London in the United Kingdom. Tellabs will be located at Booth D312 in Hall N8-N23. Tellabs is an enterprise networking company focused on high performance connectivity solutions across multiple industries, including transportation and aviation infrastructure.

Passenger Terminal Expo World is widely regarded as one of the most important global gatherings for the airport industry. The event brings together airport authorities, airlines, architects, engineering firms, and technology providers to explore innovations shaping the future of aviation. The conference features expert-led discussions, industry presentations, and a large international exhibition floor where leaders from across the aviation ecosystem connect and share ideas.

Tellabs' participation reflects the growing importance of reliable network infrastructure within modern airports. As airports expand digital services and connected systems, they are facing rising demands on existing network environments. Tellabs works with organizations around the world to deploy optical networking solutions that support high-capacity connectivity while improving reliability, security, and operational efficiency.

Visit Tellabs at Booth D312

Tellabs will demonstrate how optical networking helps airports modernize infrastructure and support the increasing number of connected systems across terminals and operations in its booth. From passenger connectivity and operational communications to security systems and Internet of Things devices, modern airports rely on strong and resilient networks that can scale as technology evolves.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with Tellabs airport networking experts to explore real-world airport use cases and discuss strategies for building a modern network foundation that supports both current needs and long-term modernization initiatives.

"Our team is excited to be part of the important industry conversations taking place at Passenger Terminal Expo World," said Heidi Feltz, Director of Marketing at Tellabs. "Airports are evolving and changing quickly, as technology becomes central to the passenger journey and daily operations. Optical networking gives airport leaders the confidence that their infrastructure can support their growing connectivity demands, while remaining reliable, secure, and future-ready."

Tellabs will also highlight resources that explore how optical networking strengthens terminal connectivity, supports security and operational systems, and helps airports build more efficient and adaptable digital infrastructure while lowering the total cost of ownership.

About Tellabs

Tellabs is shaping the future of enterprise networking with high performance solutions built for today and what comes next. Powered by Passive Optical Networking, its technology delivers speed, security, and reliability while reducing costs, energy use, and space requirements. Designed for flexibility and built to scale, Tellabs enables smarter and more sustainable connectivity. For more than 30 years, Tellabs has helped organizations modernize with simplicity and confidence. Discover more at tellabs.com.

Media Contact:

Heidi Feltz

[email protected]

SOURCE Tellabs