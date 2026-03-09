Tellabs to Speak and Exhibit and Present at SXSW EDU 2026 This Week

Exhibition and conference presentation will highlight how next generation fiber networks help schools modernize infrastructure and support digital learning.

CARROLLTON, Texas, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tellabs announced today that it will present at SXSW EDU 2026, taking place March 9 through March 12, 2026, in Austin, Texas. The company will also be located in Booth 411 in the exhibition hall. Tellabs is an enterprise networking company focused on high-performance solutions in a multitude of verticals.

SXSW EDU is a globally recognized event that brings together educators, administrators, policymakers, students, entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and innovators to explore the future of teaching and learning. Each year the conference features dynamic sessions, keynote presentations, film screenings, competitions, and networking opportunities designed to spark ideas and encourage collaboration across the education community.

Tellabs' presence at SXSW EDU reflects the company's commitment to supporting education through modern, reliable connectivity. As schools expand digital learning programs and collaborative tools, many districts are facing the limitations of aging network infrastructure. Tellabs works with K-12 and higher education institutions to modernize these systems through scalable fiber-based solutions that deliver dependable performance while reducing operational costs and environmental impact.

Tellabs is pleased to join the speaker lineup with a session focused on how school districts are overcoming network limitations and building more adaptable learning environments.

Conference Presentation

The End of Slow: How Schools Escape from Digital Gridlock

Track: Future of Tech

Date and Time: Tuesday, March 10 | 2:00 to 2:30 PM

Location: Austin Marriott Downtown, Moontower Hall

This presentation will explore how efficient and environmentally responsible network infrastructure is helping districts eliminate digital bottlenecks while supporting the growing demands of connected classrooms, devices, and digital learning platforms.

"SXSW EDU is an important gathering for educators and technology leaders who are focused on building the next generation of learning environments," said Heidi Feltz, Director of Marketing at Tellabs. "We look forward to sharing how modern fiber networks are helping schools create reliable, future ready infrastructure that supports students, teachers, and administrators."

Tellabs at Booth 411

At Booth 411, Tellabs will host discussions on how fiber-based networking solutions can transform educational environments from individual classrooms to entire school districts. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with Tellabs experts to explore strategies for network modernization, improving performance, and reducing long term infrastructure costs.

Visitors will also be able to explore resources including a network modernization case study featuring Fostoria City School District, insights from the Tellabs School Administrator blog on smarter network design, and materials outlining the key benefits and cost savings of next generation K 12 network infrastructure.

Tellabs invites SXSW EDU attendees and members of the media to visit Booth 411 to learn how fiber powered connectivity is helping transform education and support more connected learning environments.

About Tellabs

Tellabs is shaping the future of enterprise networking with high-performance solutions built for today and what's next. Powered by Passive Optical Networking, its technology delivers speed, security, and reliability while reducing costs, energy use, and space requirements. Designed for flexibility and built to scale, Tellabs enables smarter and more sustainable connectivity. For over 30 years, Tellabs has helped organizations modernize with simplicity and confidence. Discover more at tellabs.com.

