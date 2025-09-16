Tellihealth Advances Evelyn Platform with New Features to Drive Intelligent, Integrated Care

HOUSTON, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tellihealth today announced a series of enhancements to its market-leading Evelyn platform, reinforcing its position as the only fully integrated solution combining Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Chronic Care Management (CCM). These innovations expand the capabilities of Evelyn while furthering the company's mission to deliver Intelligent Care, Anywhere.

Driving Next-Generation Innovation

Leading these advancements is Tellihealth's Chief Technology Officer, John Kalivas, who joined the company in April 2025 with more than 25 years of healthcare technology leadership. Under his direction, Tellihealth is spear heading the development of a next-generation Evelyn platform designed to scale seamlessly across diverse care settings, from large hospitals and health systems to multi-specialty and specialty practices.

New Enhancements Available Today

Patient-Specific Call Dashboard – Empowers call agents and nurses with real-time, comprehensive caller information during inbound calls, streamlining clinical workflows and enabling faster, more informed decisions.





RPM Assessment Templates – Provides structured, clinically relevant templates to guide nurses through targeted patient evaluations, supporting more comprehensive assessments and improved health outcomes.





Patient-Focused Mobile App – Gives patients a simple, intuitive way to view their readings, track progress over time, and receive reminders for readings and medications—helping them stay engaged and proactive in their care.





Interactive Wellness GAME feature – A gamification feature that encourages consistent participation in daily readings while making care more engaging.

Positioned for Scalability and Integration

Evelyn provides the foundation for Tellihealth's next-generation system, supporting hospitals, multi-specialty practices, and mid-sized clinics. With integration to leading EHRs, the platform reduces administrative burden and improves provider efficiency through streamlined data sharing and coordination. Building on this strong foundation, Tellihealth's next-generation system will deliver even deeper, more agnostic integrations, enabling broader interoperability across care settings and generating richer, data-driven insights for clinicians and patients.

"Our integrated RPM and CCM delivery model is live today—and we're continuing to enrich it with smarter tools that improve clinician productivity and patient outcomes, including the use of advanced API models to create customized patient charts and enable smart scheduling," said Kalivas.

Asif Ahmad , Chief Executive Officer of Tellihealth, added: "These new Evelyn features mark another important step in redefining remote care. With unmatched scalability across hospitals, health systems, and clinics, and with tight EHR integration at the core, our platform simplifies complexity, empowers patients, and delivers measurable results across the care continuum."

About Tellihealth

Tellihealth was formed through the merger of Accuhealth and Signallamp Health to redefine care delivery with intelligent, integrated RPM and CCM solutions. Powered by accuRPM, accuCCM, signalCCM, and plug-and-play 4G-enabled devices, Tellihealth's Evelyn platform delivers seamless, patient-centered remote care. Anchored in its ALL IN values—INtelligence, INnovation, and INtegrity—Tellihealth is advancing human-centered healthcare that reduces complexity while improving outcomes.

For more information, please visit tellihealth.com .

SOURCE Tellihealth