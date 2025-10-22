Tellihealth Appoints Chuck Washburn as Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Growth and Strengthen Provider Partnerships

HOUSTON, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tellihealth, a leader in intelligent remote care solutions, today announced the appointment of Chuck Washburn as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Washburn will lead the company's revenue strategy, go-to-market execution, and customer experience initiatives, reporting directly to CEO Asif Ahmad.

As CRO, Washburn will oversee Tellihealth's marketing and sales teams, driving alignment across departments to strengthen how the company serves healthcare providers and patients through its innovative Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Chronic Care Management (CCM) solutions.

"Chuck's experience, leadership, and deep understanding of remote care will play a pivotal role in advancing Tellihealth's mission," said Ahmad . "His ability to bridge strategy with execution will help us better support our provider partners, expand access to care, and continue delivering on our promise of Intelligent Care, Anywhere."

With more than 25 years of experience in healthcare technology and B2B SaaS, Washburn brings a proven track record of driving growth and scaling operations in the healthcare IT sector. He has held senior leadership roles at Optum, Anelto, Vivify Health, Allscripts, and Cerner, where he consistently built high-performing teams and led market-expansion initiatives.

Most recently, as CRO at BettrAi, Washburn guided sales and growth efforts for AI-driven solutions supporting Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs), health systems, and value-based care organizations. His experience in SaaS, predictive analytics, and healthcare IT uniquely positions him to help providers leverage technology to improve care coordination, patient engagement, and financial performance.

"I'm thrilled to join Tellihealth at such an exciting stage of growth," said Washburn. "The company's integrated approach to RPM and CCM, supported by AI-enabled insights, is transforming how care is delivered and experienced. I look forward to working with the team to strengthen provider partnerships, enhance outcomes, and scale our impact across the continuum of care."

Washburn's appointment marks another step in Tellihealth's commitment to empowering healthcare organizations with intelligent tools that simplify workflows, improve outcomes, and extend care beyond traditional settings.

About Tellihealth

Tellihealth was formed through the merger of Accuhealth and Signallamp Health to redefine care delivery with intelligent, integrated RPM and CCM solutions. Powered by accuRPM, accuCCM, signalCCM, and plug-and-play 4G-enabled devices, Tellihealth's Evelyn platform delivers seamless, patient-centered remote care. Anchored in its ALL IN values—INtelligence, INnovation, and INtegrity—Tellihealth is advancing human-centered healthcare that reduces complexity while improving outcomes.

For more information, please visit tellihealth.com .

