Tellihealth Ranked Number 312 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Attributes 244% Revenue Growth to the expanding adoption of remote intelligent care and strong partnerships across the EHR ecosystem

HOUSTON, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tellihealth today announced it ranked 312 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 31st year. Tellihealth grew 244% during this period.

Tellihealth recognized in Deloitte's 2025 Technology Fast 500™ for innovation in Life Sciences.

Tellihealth's Chief Executive Officer, Asif Ahmad , credits the company's sustained innovation in remote patient monitoring (RPM) and chronic care management (CCM) – along with its growing network of integrated EHR partnerships, for driving Tellihealth's 244% revenue growth. He said:

"Our growth reflects the trust providers place in Tellihealth to deliver intelligent, scalable solutions that make connected care simple and human. By combining technology with compassion, we've helped thousands of practices expand access, improve outcomes, and strengthen financial performance – and we're just getting started."

"This year's rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough momentum," said Wolfe Tone, US Deloitte Private & Emerging Client Portfolio leader and partner, Deloitte Tax LLP. "More than half of the winners are prior honorees, yet the majority of the top ten are first-time entrants — demonstrating the staying power of established leaders alongside the accelerating growth of new innovators across key sectors. As in previous years, private companies continue to dominate, underscoring the agility that private enterprises bring to competitive markets, enabling the exceptional triple and quadruple digit growth reflected in these rankings."

Tellihealth, formerly Accuhealth and Signallamp Health, previously ranked #103 as a Technology Fast 500 award winner for 2023, and #108 for 2022.

Overall, 2025 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 122% to 29,738% over the three-year time frame, with an average growth rate of 1,079%.

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

About Tellihealth

Tellihealth was formed through the merger of Accuhealth and Signallamp Health to redefine care delivery with intelligent, integrated RPM and CCM solutions. Powered by accuRPM, accuCCM, signalCCM, and plug-and-play 4G-enabled devices, Tellihealth's Evelyn platform delivers seamless, patient-centered remote care. Anchored in its ALL IN values—INtelligence, INnovation, and INtegrity—Tellihealth is advancing human-centered healthcare that reduces complexity while improving outcomes. For more information, please visit tellihealth.com .

*Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of their legal structure.

SOURCE Tellihealth