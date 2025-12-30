Tellihealth Enters 2026 as a Leading Force in Remote Care After a Year of Record Patient Impact and Clinical Innovation

HOUSTON, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After a year marked by impactful patient outcomes, expanded clinical operations, and strengthened remote care technology, Tellihealth closes 2025 positioned as a national leader in connected care. With new CMS reimbursement changes scheduled for January 2026, Tellihealth enters the new year not as a company adjusting to the shift, but as one already delivering the model regulators and providers are now prioritizing.

Tellihealth's approach, combining near real-time device connectivity, clinical oversight, and high-quality patient engagement, has helped reduce avoidable hospitalizations, improve medication adherence, and strengthen chronic condition management for thousands of patients nationwide. As payers move toward outcomes-based reimbursement and engagement-driven RPM programs, Tellihealth stands at the forefront of that transition.

Clinical-Led Model Driving Results

Unlike technology-only RPM models – which often leave patients without real clinical support – Tellihealth's national team of nurses and MAs plays a central role in supporting patient care continuity and interpreting data trends before risks escalate.

"The technology brings in the data, but our clinical teams bring it meaning," said Jill Langenfeld, Chief Operating Officer at Tellihealth. "It's their daily engagement with patients, proactive interventions, and consistent touchpoints that truly drive outcomes — and we do this as an extension of the primary care or specialty teams we support, not as a separate service."

This model has proven especially effective in supporting high-risk, rural, elderly, and underserved patients, groups that historically struggle with access to in-person care.

Real Patients. Real Outcomes. Real Impact.

Patients enrolled in Tellihealth-supported RPM and CCM programs consistently report greater confidence, safety, and continuity of care.

A signalCCM patient shared:

"I had no idea I'd missed refilling my Furosemide medication until the Tellihealth nurse reached out. They caught it just in time and helped me restart treatment before anything serious happened. It feels like someone is truly watching out for me."

An accuRPM patient added:

"I've traveled more than 10,000 miles across the country on my motorcycle, and Tellihealth has been with me the whole way. No matter where I went — small towns, highways, mountains — I was still connected and cared for."

These stories reflect the purpose behind the data: human outcomes, not just readings.

Built for Regulatory Readiness

With CMS emphasizing interoperability, patient engagement, and documented clinical escalation activity, Tellihealth's technology roadmap has evolved accordingly.

"Our real-time EHR integrations allow our clinical teams and provider partners to support patients in a continuous loop, not a disconnected workflow," said John Kalivas, Chief Technology Officer . "As reimbursement models shift, providers will need a partner whose infrastructure already aligns with those standards — and we've been preparing for that all year."

A Message from Tellihealth's CEO

"Remote care is no longer optional or experimental — it's foundational to modern healthcare," said Asif Ahmad, CEO of Tellihealth. "The future belongs to organizations that can combine intelligent technology, real-time data, and human connection. We built Tellihealth for that future — and today, that future has arrived."

Looking Ahead to 2026

As reimbursement rules evolve and remote care continues its rapid expansion, Tellihealth will remain focused on:

Supporting providers through reimbursement and operational transition





Expanding patient engagement strategies tied to clinical goals





Enhancing real-time care coordination between clinical teams and provider partners





Scaling remote care models that prioritize outcomes, access, and equity

"This is a defining moment for the industry," Ahmad added. "We're ready — and we're committed to leading healthcare into this next chapter of connected care."

