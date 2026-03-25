Tellihealth Names Kim Johnson, DNP, Vice President of Customer Success

HOUSTON, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tellihealth, a leader in remote patient monitoring (RPM) and chronic care management (CCM) solutions, today announced that Kim Johnson, DNP, has joined the company as Vice President of Customer Success. Johnson will lead the company's expanding Customer Success organization, focused on strengthening customer partnerships, driving product adoption, and ensuring healthcare providers realize measurable outcomes from Tellihealth's solutions.

Kim Johnson, VP of Customer Success

Johnson brings extensive experience across clinical operations, telehealth, and digital health, with a proven track record of building customer success strategies that drive engagement, retention, and scalable program adoption.

"We're thrilled to welcome Kim to Tellihealth as Vice President of Customer Success," said Asif Ahmad, CEO of Tellihealth. "Kim brings a powerful combination of clinical leadership, digital health experience, and a deep understanding of what healthcare organizations need to succeed. As we continue building a more customer-centric organization, her leadership will be instrumental in helping us deliver more intelligent care — ensuring our customers achieve meaningful outcomes and the full value of our solutions."

"I'm excited to join Tellihealth at such an important moment in the company's growth," said Johnson. "Healthcare organizations today are looking for partners who not only deliver innovative technology, but also help ensure that those solutions translate into meaningful outcomes for providers and patients. I look forward to working closely with our customers and the Tellihealth team to strengthen partnerships, drive adoption, and help healthcare organizations fully realize the value of remote patient monitoring and care management."

Most recently, Johnson led clinical strategy and customer success initiatives at Percipio Health, an AI-driven digital health platform. There, she partnered closely with product and engineering teams to support solution adoption, ensure clinical validation, and deliver scalable, evidence-based programs for healthcare organizations.

Earlier in her career, Johnson held senior leadership roles at UnitedHealth Group and Optum, where she led national virtual care and healthcare value optimization programs across complex health systems. She also served as Virtual Care Center Director at Trinity Health, where she led the development and expansion of enterprise virtual care programs. Her experience working within a health system provides a firsthand understanding of the challenges healthcare organizations face when implementing digital health and remote care solutions.

As Vice President of Customer Success at Tellihealth, Johnson will focus on advancing customer engagement strategies, strengthening long-term partnerships with healthcare organizations, and ensuring Tellihealth's programs deliver meaningful value across clinical, operational, and financial outcomes.

About Tellihealth

Tellihealth was formed through the merger of Accuhealth and Signallamp Health to redefine care delivery with intelligent, integrated RPM and CCM solutions. Powered by accuRPM, accuCCM, signalCCM, and plug-and-play 4G-enabled devices, Tellihealth's Evelyn platform delivers seamless, patient-centered remote care. Anchored in its ALL IN values—INtelligence, INnovation, and INtegrity—Tellihealth is advancing human-centered healthcare that reduces complexity while improving outcomes. For more information, visit www.tellihealth.com.



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SOURCE Tellihealth