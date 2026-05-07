Tellihealth Wins "Virtual Care Innovation Award" in 2026 MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Landmark 10th Annual Awards Program Recognizes the Most Innovative Digital Health and Medical Technology Solutions Worldwide

HOUSTON, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tellihealth, a provider of integrated remote care services, today announced it has been named the winner of the "Virtual Care Innovation Award" in the 10th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the most innovative companies, technologies and products in the global digital health and medical technology market.

Virtual Care Innovation Award

Tellihealth delivers intelligent, integrated healthcare services that help providers support patients between visits through Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Chronic Care Management (CCM), connected devices, and human- and clinician-led care coordination. Tellihealth combines connected devices, clinical review, patient engagement, and care coordination to help providers identify changes in patient health earlier, support adherence to care plans, and stay more closely connected to patients outside the clinic.

"This recognition reflects the work our team is doing to make remote care more intelligent, integrated, and actionable for healthcare organizations," said Asif Ahmad, CEO of Tellihealth. "Virtual care should be more than a video visit or a stream of data. It should help care teams stay connected to patients between visits, identify risks earlier, and deliver more coordinated support. We're grateful to MedTech Breakthrough for recognizing Tellihealth's role in advancing that model of care."

Now celebrating its 10th anniversary, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program has spent a decade recognizing the companies driving meaningful progress and improving patient care across the global health and medical technology industry. The program spans a wide range of categories – including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices and beyond – honoring the innovations reshaping how care is delivered worldwide.

This year's program drew a record-breaking number of nominations from leading companies and startups across more than 20 countries, reflecting the growing global impact and momentum of the digital healthcare industry.

"Tellihealth's innovation lies in its ability to operationalize virtual care at scale. RPM allows for earlier detection of changes in vital signs, helping to prevent hospitalizations, improve care coordination, and enable proactive treatment, especially for patients with chronic conditions. However, challenges like technology integration, workflow confusion, and patient adoption resistance exist," said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "Tellihealth addresses these challenges in one platform. Its inclusive, scalable model aligns with the future of healthcare, where virtual care complements in-person services to create a more resilient and patient-centered system."

Tellihealth's RPM and CCM services integrate into existing provider workflows across hospitals, health systems, multi-specialty groups, and independent practices. Through configurable protocols, escalation pathways, and ongoing patient engagement, Tellihealth extends care beyond the clinic, keeping providers in control of clinical decisions without adding operational burden.

About Tellihealth

Tellihealth delivers intelligent, integrated healthcare services that help providers support patients between visits through Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Chronic Care Management (CCM), connected devices, and human- and clinician-led care coordination. Formed through the merger of Accuhealth and Signallamp Health, Tellihealth combines technology, clinical support, and patient engagement to help healthcare organizations improve outcomes, reduce avoidable utilization, and scale remote care programs. Guided by its ALL IN values—INtelligence, INnovation, and INtegrity—Tellihealth is advancing human-centered healthcare through Intelligent Care, Anywhere. For more information, please visit tellihealth.com

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

SOURCE Tellihealth