Temping is More Tempting: 80% of Students Consider Temporary Work

Rising Living and Education Costs Drive Students to Consider Temporary Work

AUSTIN, Texas, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Students nationwide are feeling financial pressure according to new research from Indeed Flex, the online marketplace for flexible and temporary workers. Rising living expenses and education costs are the top reasons why 80% of students are considering temporary work. [1]

Temp work sectors that students prefer. Temp work sectors that students prefer.

Flexibility drives 74% of students to choose temporary work while studying due to open shifts providing the ability to work where, when, and how often they want

85% of students want to take on two or more shifts

Two-thirds of US students report juggling rent payments and studies

26% prefer temp work to experience new roles across different industries

Almost 19 million students were enrolled in post-secondary and graduate school in 2023/24, according to Education Data Org. [2]

Survey data reflects students prefer retail jobs, resulting in retailers potentially experiencing a surge in applicants.

41.5% of students consider retail

24.4% of students consider healthcare

12.2% of students consider hospitality

11.8% of students consider call center agents

6.1% of students consider facility maintenance

4.5% of students consider industrial

Students may experience increased financial stress not knowing if they are approved for federal, state, or school financial aid and how much they can expect due to an overhaul in the Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) application. The 2024–2025 submission form deadline is delayed until December, previously submission was due in October. [3]

Students looking for a quick way to make extra money, Indeed Flex offers Same Day Pay, a workforce payments platform powered by Branch. Receiving pay in advance means they can receive up to 50% of their earnings each time they complete a shift.

Indeed Flex provides students instant access via a mobile app to find and book shifts. Its flexibility allows them to choose from an extensive range of consistent jobs with committed employers. The option to receive an advance on earnings will help reduce stress around money.

Novo Constare, CEO and Co-founder of Indeed Flex , said: "For students, the advantage of flexible work is the ability to choose shifts that fit days/hours that work best around their lifestyle, classes, or childcare.

"Being able to access half your earnings in advance makes it easier for students to keep ahead of bills and control finances.

"Inflation is slowing, but some key household essentials are still at elevated prices, temping is a flexible way for students to pick up extra money to offset expenses.

"For employers, having access to a pool of students gives instant flexibility to scale workers to match customer demand."

To learn more visit www.indeedflex.com.

About Indeed Flex

Indeed Flex is a temporary staffing platform that connects workers and employers through speed, quality, and choice. Job seekers can instantly access work on the Indeed Flex app and choose from an extensive range of jobs, across different industries and employers that best fit their skills, experience, availability, and location. As part of Indeed, the number one job site in the world, Indeed Flex connects talent with temporary, temp-to-permanent, and long-term work opportunities that fit their needs. To learn more, visit www.indeedflex.com.

Press Contact:

Renee Borsack at 949-233-2575 or [email protected].

Indeed Flex survey of 1,000 US students between the age of 18-44, June 2024 Source Education Data Org, college enrollment statistics, January 2024 Source Federal Student Aid, June 2024

SOURCE Indeed Flex