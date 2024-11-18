Temple University Deploys ZeroEyes to Mitigate Gun-Related Violence

TU Becomes First University Within Philadelphia Tri-state Area to Implement AI Gun

Detection and Intelligent Situational Awareness Platform

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes , the creators of the only AI-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the full U.S. Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, announced today that its AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness platform will be deployed at Temple University to protect students and faculty against gun-related violence. Temple is the first university within the Philadelphia tri-state area, including parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware, to adopt an AI gun detection solution.

Located in North Philadelphia, Temple University holds the distinction of being ranked among the top 45 public schools by U.S News & World Report . As a classified R1 institution, it not only focuses on teaching but also engages in pioneering research. ZeroEyes will be deployed on the main campus, which spans 163 acres and accommodates approximately 30,000 students and faculty annually.

"Our students enjoy the opportunity to immerse themselves in the vibrant atmosphere and community that Philadelphia offers, and we are determined to ensure that they can do so safely," said Dr. Jennifer Griffin, vice president for public safety and chief of police at Temple University. "Our holistic approach to security at Temple includes our own police department, a 24/7 dispatch center, numerous security officers, and 1,500 security cameras. We are very excited about ZeroEyes' ability to provide rapid detection and actionable intelligence about illegally brandished guns on our campus."

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), the industry's only U.S.-based, fully in-house operation center, which is staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine that the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence — including visual description, gun type, and last known location — to local law enforcement and Temple staff as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

"We commend Temple University for being a trailblazer for safety here on the East Coast," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "We look forward to working closely with the staff to make sure that students and faculty feel safe and are protected against gun-related violence."

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps to mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images, and delivering clarity among chaos — ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as an effective anti-terrorism technology and is the first AI-based gun detection technology to receive full SAFETY Act Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected.

The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance, and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate, and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges/universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com .

