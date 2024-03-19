Templum Announces Its Private Markets Suite Is Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Templum, Inc. ("Templum"), the operating system for private markets and alternative assets™, has made its industry-leading Private Markets Suite available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. Microsoft Azure users can now connect with Templum via Microsoft's Marketplace, streamlining the process of accessing Templum's patent-pending Private Markets Suite.

Templum's suite offers award-winning industry solutions and extensions to automate and streamline at scale the full private markets lifecycle. Industry-leading issuers and private investment platforms rely on Templum to automate investor access, onboard investors, KYC/AML, and manage the transaction process. It provides unmatched visibility and control across the entire asset lifecycle, streamlining workflows, optimizing performance, reducing operational overhead, and offering distribution and controls in private markets by enabling a dynamic trading experience for investors.

Microsoft Azure users can now connect with Templum via Microsoft's Marketplace. Post this

"We are delighted to make our solution available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace to make it even easier for customers to work with us," said Templum CEO Christopher Pallotta. "Growing with Microsoft Azure has been an important part of our journey, and we are excited to expand access to our private markets solution via the Microsoft Azure Marketplace."

Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp., said, "We're pleased to welcome Templum to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About Templum

Templum is the operating system for private markets and alternative assets and is paving the way for investors to participate in new asset classes through integrated market technologies and APIs for primary issuance, secondary trading, alternative data and Templum One, our private markets and alternative assets ecosystem solution. Templum's combined solutions improve efficiency and access in private markets by enabling seamless, electronic workflows for alternative investments and standardized infrastructure to support operations, rather than the fragmented manual processes currently used in private markets. We unify private market infrastructure, investment opportunities and investor capital, into a single solution for private securities and alternative assets.

Templum Markets LLC. a wholly owned subsidiary of Templum, Inc., is a New York-based broker-dealer, and Alternative Trading System (ATS) approved to trade unregistered private securities in 53 U.S. states and territories. For more information, please visit www.templuminc.com.

SOURCE Templum Inc.