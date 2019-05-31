Templum Appoints Former NYC Pension Strategist and Goldman Sachs VP as Director

NEW YORK, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Templum Inc., a leading innovative financial technology company and Templum Markets, its wholly owned subsidiary, a FINRA registered broker dealer and Alternative Trading System (ATS) providing a registered solution for primary issuance and secondary trading for private digital securities, has appointed Frank Barbarino as a Director, reporting to Templum's Chief Issuance Officer Bernard Van der Lande.

Barbarino will be responsible for assisting with institutional relationships and creating visibility and content for this emerging sector while driving the firm's capital markets thought leadership efforts.

Barbarino joins Templum with a strong track record of advising and directing major institutions on their alternative investment plan development. Prior to his appointment, Barbarino was a Senior Investment Officer with the New York City Office of the Comptroller's Bureau of Asset Management, where he guided the city's pension systems on their investment selection and construction. He was also a Vice President and a Head of Hedge Fund Content within Goldman Sachs's prime brokerage division.

"Frank's expertise as a capital allocator for major organizations is an invaluable asset, as we work to open up institutional access to a new class of private securities," said Bernard Van der Lande.

"The team and I recognize that there is tremendous room for innovation in the world of institutional capital allocation, particularly as it relates to private markets investments," said Barbarino. "Our collective desire to serve institutions with a new generation of investment products will drive us to success."

Additionally, Barbarino was a Principal and Investment Strategist at The Carlyle Group, where he supported an investment team focused on direct lending to mid-market companies and communicated investment strategy and themes to institutional investors globally.

Barbarino has been highly regarded for his leadership in driving the institutional adoption of emerging assets, including private corporate lending, European distressed credit, bank regulatory capital trading and the Public-Private Investment Program for legacy mortgage assets. In 2009, he was recognized as one of Institutional Investor's Hedge Fund Rising Stars; he was also a finalist for their Consultant of the Year award in 2012.

About Templum

Templum Inc. is a leading innovative technology company focused on the development of new market infrastructure for digital securities including systems for the initial offering and secondary trading of unregistered securities.

Templum Markets is a wholly owned subsidiary of Templum Inc. and a FINRA registered broker dealer and Alternative Trading System (ATS) providing a registered solution for raising capital and trading private digital securities.

SOURCE Templum Inc.

Related Links

templuminc.com

