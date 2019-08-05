Templum Inc. Appoints Trading Infrastructure Veteran Brian Nadzan as Chief Technology Officer

More specifically, Nadzan will oversee the connectivity of Templum's technology into financial services firms as well as integration of a range of partnerships. He will also manage Templum's technology team.

"Brian's leadership in developing groundbreaking trading infrastructure platforms will be essential to our efforts to reshape the private markets. Additionally, his expertise in order management, risk management, data compliance, and blockchain technology will elevate our platform's services and functionality," said Chris Pallotta, co-founder of Templum. "We're committed to hiring the best talent and building premier technology solutions to serve the institutional and accredited investor community."

"The private securities market is ripe for change due to a lack of efficient infrastructure and access to a regulated and organized liquidity pool. The challenge is to create an opportunity for meaningful liquidity for assets that have historically been highly illiquid while also improving required compliance functions and investment transparency. Through effective and efficient technology solutions, we can facilitate this transformation. I'm looking forward to working with the Templum team to vastly improve how issuers and investors access the private markets," said Nadzan.

Nadzan has over 25 years of global leadership experience within the financial services industry, including the digitization and trading of assets. He joins Templum from AlphaPoint, a leader in white-labeled asset technology, where he served as the firm's Chief Development Officer. Previously, Nadzan spent eight years at TradingScreen serving as Chief Development Officer and Chief Data Officer.

Nadzan also served as Director of Development at Lava Trading, where he oversaw the evolution of the firm's multi-asset buy-side trading products and its market and reference data offerings for equities, options, futures, and FX. Before that, he spent 13 years as a Managing Director at Bloomberg's trading technology arm where he led product development for its line of order management systems as well as its electronic trading, analytics, and compliance applications.

About Templum

Templum, Inc. is a leading innovative technology company focused on the development of new market infrastructure for smart securities including systems for the initial offering and secondary trading of unregistered securities.

Templum Markets, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Templum Inc. and a FINRA registered broker dealer and Alternative Trading System (ATS) providing a marketplace for the primary issuance and secondary trading of smart securities.

