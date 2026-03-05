Templum to Offer Premier Private Market Investment Opportunities in Perplexity AI, OpenAI, and Colossal Biosciences to SoFi Members

Limited-time offering provides investors access to highly sought-after private market leaders

NEW YORK, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Templum , a leading infrastructure provider for private markets and SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI), the one-stop shop for digital financial services, today announced the launch of a limited-time private market investment window for accredited investors to access Colossal Biosciences, OpenAI, and/or Perplexity AI through the Cosmos Fund.

The three offerings will be available from March 5 through March 30, 2026, and represent the latest opportunities from the Cosmos Fund, which is designed to provide differentiated access to category-defining private companies for qualified investors.

OpenAI, Perplexity AI, and Colossal Biosciences – pioneers in their respective digital and biological markets – are redefining what's possible today across their sectors.

Colossal Biosciences is pursuing a proprietary biotech platform with applications spanning de-extinction, species preservation, livestock optimization, climate science, and human therapeutics. The company's latest report states that it has achieved decacorn status, with backing from investors including TWG Global and other leading venture capital firms.

OpenAI is striving to establish the operating system and infrastructure underpinning much of the next generation of AI innovation. Its enormous scale provides substantial data, distribution, and ecosystem advantages.

Perplexity AI is focused on transforming how we digitally search with an AI search engine that uses referenceable data and facts to provide answers. The company's recent highlights include the launch of its Comet browser and the milestone of reaching approximately 22 million monthly active users (MAUs).

Accredited investors, once verified, have the option to allocate capital to any individual asset or across all three offerings. For additional details or to discuss participation, investors may visit www.sofi.com/invest/private-markets or contact Templum's investor support directly.

Looking forward, the Cosmos Fund will feature select investments from high-growth sectors, including Robotics, FinTech, Defense Technology, and Infrastructure, offered as limited, time-sensitive opportunities alongside top-tier investment products from industry-leading asset managers from Templum Markets throughout 2026.

About Templum

Templum is moving private markets investing forward by unifying the entire ecosystem. As a solution partner, Templum provides full investment lifecycle technologies, workflow solutions, and broker-dealer support configurable via white label, hybrid, or API deployments. The Company's offerings are purpose-built to enable private market strategies for wealthtech providers, RIAs, institutional brokers, banks, fintechs, online brokers, and asset managers. Templum is modernizing the technology backbone and opening access to a broader range of investment opportunities for a growing investor base. The Company's vision is to expand capital markets, making a giant step forward from the outmoded technology hindering investments today. Learn more at https://templuminc.com .

All securities offered by Templum Markets LLC, a wholly owned broker-dealer and Alternative Trading System (ATS) subsidiary of Templum, Inc. For more information, please visit https://templuminc.com . Templum does not have an affiliation with, formal relationship with, or endorsement from OpenAI, Perplexity AI, and Colossal Biosciences. None of the statements on this document should be attributed to OpenAI, Perplexity AI, Colossal Biosciences or its affiliates.

INVESTMENTS ARE NOT FDIC INSURED • ARE NOT BANK GUARANTEED • MAY LOSE VALUE

SoFi Invest is a trade name used by SoFi Wealth LLC and SoFi Securities LLC offering investment products and services. Robo investing and advisory services are provided by SoFi Wealth LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser. Brokerage and self-directed investing products offered through SoFi Securities LLC, Member FINRA / SIPC .

For disclosures on SoFi Invest platforms visit SoFi.com/legal. For a full listing of the fees associated with SoFi Invest please view our fee schedule

