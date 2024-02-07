Temporary Wall Systems announces the opening of three new Detroit area locations at regional construction convention

The owners of Temporary Wall Systems Ann Arbor, Farmington Hills and Sterling Heights will showcase their modular walls at the Great Lakes Design & Construction Expo

DETROIT, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Temporary Wall Systems (TWS), the first and leading full-service, temporary containment wall provider in the United States, will celebrate the opening of three new greater Detroit area locations with a booth at the Great Lakes Design & Construction Expo on Feb. 14 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan.

Temporary Wall Systems Farmington Heights owner Lee Ritter, left, joins forces with Temporary Wall Systems Ann Arbor and Sterling Heights owners Scott and Nadine Harrison to announce the opening of their three locations at the Great Lakes Design & Construction Expo on Feb. 14.

Temporary Wall Systems Ann Arbor and Sterling Heights, owned by the husband-and-wife team, Scott and Nadine Harrison, and Temporary Wall Systems Farmington Hills, owned by Lee Ritter, are joining forces to showcase their temporary containment walls to Southeast Michigan construction contractors, builders and remodelers at Booth No. 419. They will be giving away a Yeti 45 Hard Cooler at the event.

"We have lived in a variety of locations around the U.S., and there is no other place that we wanted to start our business together than right here in Metro Detroit, which is where I was born and raised," said Scott Harrison. "Nadine and I have been married for 30 years and have raised two children. Now, we want to extend our partnership to include the ownership of Temporary Wall Systems Ann Arbor and Sterling Heights. We want to build a legacy together."

Harrison's professional background in film production, marketing and advertising works seamlessly with Nadine Harrison's background in sales, customer service and event planning. The couple wants to combine their skills to offer local builders a sustainable and durable, yet temporary containment option that protect people and property from construction.

"I've worked in several exciting industries, from riverboats to planning private events," Nadine Harrison said. "But starting this venture with Scott is my most exhilarating experience to date. We're thrilled to connect with our extensive local contacts to bring this modern product to market and position our businesses for success."

Ritter, who boasts 12 years of service in the Air National Guard, is passionate about Michigan's natural beauty.

"The modular walls that Temporary Wall Systems provides align with my love for the great outdoors because they limit the amount of construction waste that enters local landfills," he said. "There's no reason to build temporary walls out of permanent material that must be torn down and thrown away. TWS's rental-ready solutions solve that crucial problem."

Ritter has a bachelor's degree in aviation flight technology and has a background in business ownership and financial management.

The Great Lakes Design & Construction Expo is hosted by the Construction Association of Michigan and the Home Builders Association of Southeastern Michigan. The one-day event brings together residential and commercial contractors, home builders, suppliers and service providers to exchange ideas on the solutions and tools to improve the industry's success and growth.

TWS is part of HomeFront Brands, a family of emerging, franchised residential and commercial property service brands that offers integrated technology, data support, lead generation, business intelligence systems and training to its partners.

For more information about Temporary Wall Systems Ann Arbor, visit https://tempwallsystems.com/locations/ann-arbor/. To learn more about Temporary Wall Systems Farmington Hills, visit https://tempwallsystems.com/locations/farmington-hills/ and to learn more about Temporary Wall Systems Sterling Heights, visit https://tempwallsystems.com/locations/sterling-heights/.

About Temporary Wall Systems

Founded in 2017 and franchised since 2022, Temporary Wall Systems (TWS) is the first and leading full-service, rentable containment wall provider in the United States. TWS offers commercial contractors and facilities managers a turnkey alternative to labor-intensive interim containment methods like drywall. Our customers benefit from clean and quiet business continuity during construction, renovation, or maintenance projects in healthcare, public transportation, education, retail, and commercial office facilities. TWS is a brand partner of HomeFront Brands, a platform company of emerging property service franchises. Explore the versatility of Temporary Wall Systems at https://tempwallsystems.com/.

About HomeFront Brands

HomeFront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands -- Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, BiltRite Home Inspections, Top Rail Fence and Mozzie Dome – to transform lives through franchise ownership.

For more information about HomeFront Brands' current solutions, new business development, and franchising opportunities, please visit https://homefrontbrands.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE HomeFront Brands