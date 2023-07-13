Temporary Wall Systems brings innovative temporary containment solutions to South Carolina with a new location in Charleston

Contractors and businesses can see the industry-leading walls in person at a luncheon event hosted by the new owner

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Temporary Wall Systems (TWS), the first and leading full-service, temporary containment wall provider in the United States, will host a grand opening luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 13 at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites at 3025 W. Montague Avenue. The newest location, owned by military veteran and restoration and air quality expert Mario Colangelo, will be the first in South Carolina.

Temporary Wall Systems Charleston and owner Mario Colangelo (pictured) are opening a new location with a luncheon event on Thursday, July 13 at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Charleston.

Construction professionals and facility managers will be able to see a TWS wall installation set up in the hotel's meeting space. Attendees can examine the high-quality walls, explore customization capabilities and ask questions while enjoying lunch catered by local favorite, Jim 'N Nick's Bar-B-Q.

"We welcome contractors, restoration experts and remodeling professionals looking for faster, easier temporary containment solutions," Colangelo said. "Come by, have some lunch and see what a difference TWS can make for your business. When you see how much time you can save and the waste you can eliminate, you'll want to use our full-service wall systems for every job."

He said that Temporary Wall Systems provides the ideal solution for clean, fast, sustainable temporary containment barriers for Charleston businesses as they renovate the city's older buildings.

"Temporary Wall Systems is the missing piece of the puzzle in the construction and renovation industry," Colangelo said. "The ability to separate the operational part of businesses from the construction and renovation of the business is a game-changer. We eliminate the need for contractors to use traditional building materials like drywall or plastic sheeting. This will reduce much of the waste associated with temporary containment barriers used for construction."

Colangelo was born and raised in Rochester, New York, but moved to Charleston after joining the U.S. Air Force in 1985. After his military service, he remained in the historic southern city with his wife, Jennifer. He has operated a restoration and indoor air quality business for more than 11 years and brings a wealth of expertise to his new business.

"I am very familiar with the commercial building space, including renovation and demolition," Colangelo said. "This enables me to see the difficulties businesses experience when they start a renovation process. Charleston is now one of the most attractive relocation destinations in the country. This migration from other states means the city's commercial building inventory is at a premium. TWS allows businesses to remain open during renovation while keeping customers, staff, and crew safe."

TWS Charleston will serve the Lowcountry, which includes Charleston, North Charleston, Hanahan, Goose Creek, Ladson, Mount Pleasant, Sullivans Island and Summerville, South Carolina.

Temporary Wall Systems' full-service model includes rental, delivery, installation, and removal of these versatile, time-saving wall systems. It provides containment solutions for hospitals, labs, airports, restaurants, retailers, hotels, data centers and more. The superior containment and customization are especially beneficial for renovation in occupied spaces like hospitals and restaurants.

TWS is part of HomeFront Brands, a family of emerging, franchised residential and commercial property service brands that offers integrated technology, data support, lead generation, business intelligence systems and training to its partners.

For more information about TWS Charleston, please visit https://tempwallsystems.com/locations/charleston/.

About Temporary Wall Systems:

Founded in 2017 and franchised since 2022, Temporary Wall Systems (TWS) is the first and leading full-service, rentable containment wall provider in the United States. TWS offers commercial contractors and facilities managers a turnkey alternative to labor-intensive interim containment methods like drywall. Construction professionals and business owners benefit from clean, safe and quiet business continuity during construction, renovation, or maintenance projects. Applications include healthcare, hospitality, public transportation, education, retail, and office facilities. TWS is part of HomeFront Brands, a platform company of emerging property service franchises. Explore the versatility of Temporary Wall Systems at https://tempwallsystems.com/.

About HomeFront Brands:

HomeFront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands -- Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, BiltRite Home Inspections, Top Rail Fence and Mozzie Dome – to transform lives through franchise ownership.

For more information about HomeFront Brands' current solutions, new business development, and franchising opportunities, please visit https://homefrontbrands.com/.

