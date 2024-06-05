Temporary Wall Systems celebrates new location in the Puget Sound region of Washington State

Local owners Brendan and Courtney Mahoney want to provide local jobs with a company that also offers eco-friendly construction containment solutions

TACOMA, Wash., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Temporary Wall Systems (TWS), the first and leading full-service, temporary containment wall provider in the United States, will celebrate its latest location in Washington at the Society of American Military Engineers 2024 Regional Meet the Chiefs event Tuesday, June 11 at the Hilton Seattle Airport & Conference Center in Seattle, Washington.

Temporary Wall Systems Puget Sound owners Brendan and Courtney Mahoney, pictured with their children, Avery and William, want to provide jobs for the community while also offering eco-friendly construction containment solutions.

Temporary Wall Systems owners Brendan and Courtney Mahoney will host a booth at the event, which showcases planned military construction in the Northwest region. The event runs from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and features presentations from the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, the U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies, information booths and networking opportunities.

"We're thankful to be able to provide a service that addresses a growing need in the Pacific Northwest," Brendan Mahoney said. "Temporary Wall Systems Puget Sound offers businesses the ability to protect their clients and employees from renovations and new construction with our sustainable and reusable containment walls. There's no longer a need to close a business or put up permanent walls that have to be torn down and thrown into a landfill once the renovation is completed."

The Mahoneys both grew up in the Seattle area and want to provide their hometowns with employment opportunities and environmentally friendly solutions.

Brendan Mahoney received his undergraduate degree from the University of Montana, and a master's degree from Seattle University. He also spent eight years with the U.S. Marine Corps as a reconnaissance and infantry officer and was deployed into combat zones three times between 2006 and 2013. For the past 10 years, he has worked in capital sales for medical device and surgical robotics companies.

Courtney Mahoney received her undergraduate degree from the University of Washington and has worked in sales for a multi-billion dollar global management consulting firm for the past 11 years.

"There's just no place like the Pacific Northwest," she said. "It's the perfect place to raise a family and offers residents significant opportunity, stable jobs, and a stunning environment to enjoy, rain or shine."

The couple have two children, Avery, 7, and William, 4.

Temporary Wall Systems Puget Sound serves businesses in Auburn, Burien, Edmonds, Everett, Franklin, Graham, Issaquah, Kent, Lacey, Lake Stevens, Lakewood, Lynnwood, Olympia, Parkland, Puyallup, Sammamish, South Hill, Tacoma and University Place.

TWS is part of HomeFront Brands, a family of emerging, franchised residential and commercial property service brands that offers integrated technology, data support, lead generation, business intelligence systems and training to its partners.

For more information about Temporary Wall Systems Puget Sound, visit https://tempwallsystems.com/locations/puget-sound/.

About Temporary Wall Systems

Founded in 2017 and franchised since 2022, Temporary Wall Systems (TWS) is the first and leading full-service, rentable containment wall provider in the United States. TWS offers commercial contractors and facilities managers a turnkey alternative to labor-intensive interim containment methods like drywall. Our customers benefit from clean and quiet business continuity during construction, renovation, or maintenance projects in healthcare, public transportation, education, retail, and commercial office facilities. TWS is a brand partner of HomeFront Brands, a platform company of emerging property service franchises. Explore the versatility of Temporary Wall Systems at https://tempwallsystems.com/.

About HomeFront Brands

HomeFront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands -- Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, Top Rail Fence and Yard Patrol Pros – to transform lives through franchise ownership.

For more information about HomeFront Brands' current solutions, new business development, and franchising opportunities, please visit https://homefrontbrands.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE HomeFront Brands