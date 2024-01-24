Temporary Wall Systems El Paso announces grand opening at the American Institute of Architects Gala

Local owner Andrea Beltran plans to introduce her franchise location to area architects and others in the building design and management fields at the event

EL PASO, Texas, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Temporary Wall Systems (TWS), the first and leading full-service, temporary containment wall provider in the United States, will celebrate the opening of its new El Paso location by sponsoring the American Institute of Architects 2023-2024 Architecture Gala on Friday, Jan. 26.

Temporary Wall Systems El Paso is a gold sponsor of the event and owner Andrea Beltran said she plans to introduce her company's unique containment walls to El Paso's leading architects, designers and property managers at the gala.

"As an El Paso native, I'm delighted to be able to offer TWS's customized solutions to the construction and design community here in west Texas," she said. "It will be an honor to provide trusted containment solutions that will help minimize costs while also providing an environmentally sound alternative. I understand clients who are facing time constraints and high demand and want to provide them with the customizable solutions that meet their goals."

Beltran is a graduate of J. M. Hanks High School in El Paso. She received her undergraduate degree from Southern Methodist University in Dallas and a graduate degree from the Vermont College of Fine Arts in Montpelier, Vermont.

She has experience in the construction industry, having worked for a flooring company that specializes in the multi-family and retail and commercial markets for 18 years. She started at the company as a sales representative and worked her way up to serve as the company's executive vice president of sales.

"My family worked in building and remodeling homes, so construction and housing are in my wheelhouse," Beltran said. "I love El Paso—its culture, the mountains that surround this desert landscape, the food. I especially love being close to my family. It will be a joy to serve and connect with people in my hometown through this new Temporary Wall Systems location."

Temporary Wall Systems El Paso serves Canutillo, El Paso, Fort Bliss, Prado Verde and Westway.

TWS is part of HomeFront Brands, a family of emerging, franchised residential and commercial property service brands that offers integrated technology, data support, lead generation, business intelligence systems and training to its partners.

About Temporary Wall Systems

Founded in 2017 and franchised since 2022, Temporary Wall Systems (TWS) is the first and leading full-service, rentable containment wall provider in the United States. TWS offers commercial contractors and facilities managers a turnkey alternative to labor-intensive interim containment methods like drywall. Our customers benefit from clean and quiet business continuity during construction, renovation, or maintenance projects in healthcare, public transportation, education, retail, and commercial office facilities. TWS is a brand partner of HomeFront Brands, a platform company of emerging property service franchises. Explore the versatility of Temporary Wall Systems at https://tempwallsystems.com/.

About HomeFront Brands

HomeFront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands -- Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, BiltRite Home Inspections, Top Rail Fence and Mozzie Dome – to transform lives through franchise ownership.

