Temporary Wall Systems expands into Pennsylvania with new Allentown location

The location owners will provide the Allentown and Lancaster area with rentable, reusable containment walls that will limit waste during construction and renovation projects

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Temporary Wall Systems (TWS), the first and leading full-service, temporary containment wall provider in the United States, has expanded its services into Pennsylvania with a new Allentown/Lancaster location. The business is owned by Randy and Winona Smith, a husband and wife team dedicated to providing the area with a sustainable containment option.

Temporary Wall Systems Allentown-Lancaster owners Winona and Randy Smith will provide the area with rentable, reusable containment walls that limit waste during construction and renovation projects.

"Temporary Wall Systems is a great opportunity for us to offer a new solution in the construction and renovation space that is more sustainable, economical and environmentally friendly," Randy Smith said. "Currently, when a business owner has to separate an area he is renovating from the occupied space, the construction crew has to use drywall and other permanent materials to build a wall. With the TWS system, we provide a reusable and sustainable option that won't be going to waste after it's no longer needed."

Smith said the couple is excited to be a part of the TWS franchise because they believe in the philosophy behind the modular wall company and its commitment to being an environmentally responsible containment alternative.

"Winona and I love this area and have lived here most of our lives," he said. "This area has a great combination of medium and small towns near one another. It has a mixture of very rural areas and quaint towns scattered across rolling hills and farms but with the added bonus of being near the big city of Philadelphia. We want to preserve the aesthetic of this area. TWS will afford us with the opportunity to do just that."

This business is a second act for the Smiths. Randy Smith has a mechanical engineering degree from Widener University and an MBA from the Keller Graduate School and spent nearly 35 years in machine engineering and manufacturing, serving as the president of NETZSCH Premier Technologies before opening his TWS location. Winona Smith received her nursing degree from Widener University and works as a pediatric nurse for Reading Hospital.

The couple have been married for 35 years and have two adult children and a granddaughter.

"We know our strong technical skills, experience managing a team and commitment to customer service will help us make our TWS location a success," Randy Smith said. "We're proud to offer a cost-effective system that provides a needed service in a safe manner. There is a lot of growth in the area and we're here to meet the needs of the community as it builds more homes, schools, hospitals and infrastructure."

Temporary Wall Systems provides modular wall systems that are designed with versatility in mind. The company's full-service business model simplifies construction and renovation by taking care of the entire containment process, from job site delivery to expert installation and removal when the project is complete. The Allentown/Lancaster location serves Allentown, Bethlehem, Collegeville, Dowingtown, Easton, Elizabethtown, Exton, Harrisburg, Hershey, Kennett Square, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mechanicsburg, Phoenixville, Pottstown, Quakertown, Reading, West Chester and York.

TWS is part of HomeFront Brands, a family of emerging, franchised residential and commercial property service brands that offers integrated technology, data support, lead generation, business intelligence systems and training to its partners.

For more information about Temporary Wall Systems Allentown/Lancaster, please visit https://tempwallsystems.com/locations/allentown-lancaster/.

About Temporary Wall Systems

Founded in 2017 and franchised since 2022, Temporary Wall Systems (TWS) is the first and leading full-service, rentable containment wall provider in the United States. TWS offers commercial contractors and facilities managers a turnkey alternative to labor-intensive interim containment methods like drywall. Our customers benefit from clean and quiet business continuity during construction, renovation, or maintenance projects in healthcare, public transportation, education, retail, and commercial office facilities. TWS is a brand partner of HomeFront Brands, a platform company of emerging property service franchises. Explore the versatility of Temporary Wall Systems at https://tempwallsystems.com/.

About HomeFront Brands

HomeFront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands -- Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, BiltRite Home Inspections, Top Rail Fence and Mozzie Dome – to transform lives through franchise ownership.

For more information about HomeFront Brands' current solutions, new business development, and franchising opportunities, please visit https://homefrontbrands.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE HomeFront Brands