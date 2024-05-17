Temporary Wall Systems widens its Texas footprint with a new location in Austin

Local owners Kipp and Brooke Koeppel say their reusable containment system is perfect for a growing city like Austin that is also concerned with environmental impact

AUSTIN, Texas, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Temporary Wall Systems (TWS), the first and leading full-service, temporary containment wall provider in the United States, will introduce its new Austin, Texas, location at the Austin Build Expo at the Palmer Events Center on May 22-23.

Temporary Wall Systems Austin owners Kipp and Brooke Koeppel will be on-hand at Booth 333 to give out information about the company and will offer a giveaway of a YETI 24 hard cooler.

Temporary Wall Systems Austin owners Kipp and Brooke Koeppel say their reusable containment system is the perfect solution for a growing city with several construction and renovation projects.

"We're excited about our new Temporary Wall Systems venture and look forward to bringing a cleaner, more efficient containment and abatement solution to the Austin construction industry," Kipp Koeppel said. "Austin is a rapidly growing city, and there is a lot of construction and renovation as a result. Our system will allow businesses to safely expand and reinvent themselves while continuing to operate as usual and do it in a way that is better for the environment."

The Koeppels moved to Austin in 2020 after spending several years in Charlotte, North Carolina. The couple met while selling advertising at an Alabama newspaper. Kipp Koeppel then spent the next 15 years in the financial services industry in a variety of positions, including 401(k) recordkeeping, sales and relationship management.

Brooke Koeppel continued her work in sales before eventually moving on to staffing and then financial advisor recruiting for several large financial institutions.

In addition to their corporate jobs, the couple also invested in real estate and rental properties over the past 14 years, doing a lot of the renovation work themselves. It is with this experience that they saw a need in the market for reliable contractors with a focus on customer service.

After moving to Austin, the couple introduced The Brothers that just do Gutters franchise to the area and have since earned recognition as a "Best Place to Work" by the Austin Business Journal in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

"We love Austin's unique vibe, plentiful outdoor activities, delicious food options and live music scene," Brooke Koeppel said. "Opening another franchise in this community just solidified our commitment to invest in Austin and all it has to offer."

The couple believes their experience in sales, marketing, recruiting, HR, accounting, operations, home improvement and social media will prove valuable in launching their TWS location.

Temporary Wall Systems Austin serves the greater Austin area including Buda, Cedar Park, Georgetown, Hutto, Kyle, Lakeway, Leander, Manor, New Braunfels, Pflugerville, Round Rock, San Marcos, and Spicewood.

TWS is part of HomeFront Brands, a family of emerging, franchised residential and commercial property service brands that offers integrated technology, data support, lead generation, business intelligence systems and training to its partners.

For more information about Temporary Wall Systems Austin, visit https://tempwallsystems.com/locations/austin/.

About Temporary Wall Systems

Founded in 2017 and franchised since 2022, Temporary Wall Systems (TWS) is the first and leading full-service, rentable containment wall provider in the United States. TWS offers commercial contractors and facilities managers a turnkey alternative to labor-intensive interim containment methods like drywall. Our customers benefit from clean and quiet business continuity during construction, renovation, or maintenance projects in healthcare, public transportation, education, retail, and commercial office facilities. TWS is a brand partner of HomeFront Brands, a platform company of emerging property service franchises. Explore the versatility of Temporary Wall Systems at https://tempwallsystems.com/.

About HomeFront Brands

HomeFront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands -- Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, Top Rail Fence and Yard Patrol Pros – to transform lives through franchise ownership.

For more information about HomeFront Brands' current solutions, new business development, and franchising opportunities, please visit https://homefrontbrands.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE HomeFront Brands