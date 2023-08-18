Temporary Wall Systems expands its Texas footprint with a location in Fort Worth

Local owners want to build a sustainable business that also provides good employment for area residents

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Temporary Wall Systems (TWS), the first full-service, temporary containment wall provider in the United States, will showcase its new Fort Worth location with a booth at the Build Fort Worth Expo at the Will Rogers Memorial Center on Friday, Aug. 18.

Owners Steve and Helen Holden said they want their TWS location to provide contractors in the Fort Worth area with a more sustainable option to building temporary walls with permanent materials during renovations.

Temporary Wall Systems Fort Worth owners Helen and Steve Holden want to build a business that provides good employment for area residents and sustainable options for contractors.

"We want to help keep building materials out of landfills and our temporary, rentable walls are a perfect way to do this," Steve Holden said. "These walls provide contractors with a way to erect barriers that protect people and property from construction but are easily removed after construction is complete. In time, we hope this business grows to provide good employment opportunities for the area, as well."

The Holdens are originally from New Zealand but came to the United States 22 years ago as Steve Holden built his career in the telecommunications industry. Helen Holden also built a career managing a number of retail and fashion-related outlets. The couple lived in several cities throughout the United States before moving to Texas nine years ago.

"My time spent in customer service will be a plus as we build this business," she said. "I like getting to know what customers truly need so that I can provide the service they want. Our Temporary Wall Systems location will allow us to hone our networking and sales skills to get the business kicked off right and running efficiently in no time."

Steve Holden said the couple has fallen in love with the Dallas/Fort Worth community and wants to cement their ties by opening a local business that can improve the lives of contractors, residents and workers.

"There has been enormous growth in the Dallas/Fort Worth area and we're excited to be a part of it," he said. "It's this growth and opportunity for new business that will drive our success."

TWS is part of HomeFront Brands, a family of emerging, franchised residential and commercial property service brands that offers integrated technology, data support, lead generation, business intelligence systems and training to its partners.

For more information about Temporary Wall Systems Fort Worth, please visit https://tempwallsystems.com/locations/ft-worth/.

About Temporary Wall Systems

Founded in 2017 and franchised since 2022, Temporary Wall Systems (TWS) is the first and leading full-service, rentable containment wall provider in the United States. TWS offers commercial contractors and facilities managers a turnkey alternative to labor-intensive interim containment methods like drywall. Our customers benefit from clean and quiet business continuity during construction, renovation, or maintenance projects in healthcare, public transportation, education, retail, and commercial office facilities. TWS is a brand partner of HomeFront Brands, a platform company of emerging property service franchises. Explore the versatility of Temporary Wall Systems at https://tempwallsystems.com/.

About HomeFront Brands

HomeFront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands -- Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, BiltRite Home Inspections, Top Rail Fence and Mozzie Dome – to transform lives through franchise ownership.

For more information about HomeFront Brands' current solutions, new business development, and franchising opportunities, please visit https://homefrontbrands.com/.

