Temporary Wall Systems North Georgia wins Franchisee of the Year

Local owner Jon Williamson also nets the Top Producer of the Year at the 2023 HomeFront Brands franchisee convention

ATLANTA, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Temporary Wall Systems (TWS) North Georgia owner Jon Williamson was presented with both the Franchisee of the Year and the Top Producer of the Year awards for his relentless hard work and sales achievements within the HomeFront Brands franchise network.

Temporary Wall Systems North Georgia owner Jon Williamson, right, shows off his Franchisee of the Year trophy with HomeFront Brands CEO Jeff Dudan and Temporary Wall Systems founders Ryan and Juli Lemire, left to right. Williamson also won the Top Producer of the Year at HomeFront Brands' inaugural convention.

Williamson was presented with the awards at the HomeFront Brands "Homecoming" convention held in November at the company's headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina. HomeFront Brands is the parent company of Temporary Wall Systems, and the convention was held to bring together franchisees, corporate employees and vendor partners to celebrate the company's accelerated growth since its inception in late 2022.

"Jon Williamson's unmatched zeal, commitment and sales excellence are a complement to the HomeFront Brands team," said HomeFront Brands Chairman and CEO Jeff Dudan. "The remarkable progress HomeFront Brands has made in its first year was on display at our conference, and Jon's contributions certainly added to our remarkable success. He is a fantastic example of what persistence and dedication can achieve."

Williams took home trophies for his wins, along with a $2,000 contribution to his digital marketing budget from the HomeFront Brands team – $500 for the Top Producer of the Year and $1,500 for winning the Franchisee of the Year.

"I feel very privileged to be recognized as both the Top Producer of the Year and the Franchisee of the Year for the TWS brand," Williamson said. "I'm profoundly proud of my team's work in the North Georgia area and being acknowledged for our efforts is truly a humbling experience. When we opened, we simply wanted to offer a solid, reusable product and provide quality service. Winning awards for achieving what we set out to do is genuinely fulfilling."

Williamson opened his North Georgia location earlier in 2023 after having worked in sales for most of his career. He also owns a Temporary Wall Systems franchise in the Nashville area and has a family-owned holding company comprised of several businesses and investments spanning across multiple industries. He is a graduate of the University of Georgia's Terry College of Business.

To learn more about Temporary Wall Systems North Georgia, please visit https://tempwallsystems.com/locations/north-georgia/.

About Temporary Wall Systems

Founded in 2017 and franchised since 2022, Temporary Wall Systems (TWS) is the first and leading full-service, rentable containment wall provider in the United States. TWS offers commercial contractors and facilities managers a turnkey alternative to labor-intensive interim containment methods like drywall. Our customers benefit from clean and quiet business continuity during construction, renovation, or maintenance projects in healthcare, public transportation, education, retail, and commercial office facilities. TWS is a brand partner of HomeFront Brands, a platform company of emerging property service franchises. Explore the versatility of Temporary Wall Systems at https://tempwallsystems.com/.

About HomeFront Brands

HomeFront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands -- Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, BiltRite Home Inspections, Top Rail Fence and Mozzie Dome – to transform lives through franchise ownership.

For more information about HomeFront Brands' current solutions, new business development, and franchising opportunities, please visit https://homefrontbrands.com.

