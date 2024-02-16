Temporary Wall Systems opens a new location in West Palm Beach, Florida

Local owner Stacie Shannon will introduce her new company to area facilities and property managers at a local golf tournament on Feb. 22

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Temporary Wall Systems (TWS), the first and leading full-service, temporary containment wall provider in the United States, will announce the grand opening of its West Palm Beach, Florida, location at the International Facility Management Association (IFMA) South Florida Chapter's annual golf tournament on Feb. 22.

Temporary Wall Systems General Manager Matthew Shannon, left, and Owner Stacie Shannon, will introduce their new location to area facilities and property managers at the IFMA South Florida Chapter's golf tournament on Feb. 22.

Temporary Wall Systems West Palm Beach is sponsoring the event, which will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Country Club of Coral Springs. Local owner Stacie Shannon and general manager Matthew Shannon will be available to introduce their temporary containment solutions to area facilities management professionals.

"The idea of offering a sustainable solution while solving the problem of installing temporary walls with permanent materials drew me to this brand," Stacie Shannon said. "South Florida is on a significant growth trajectory, and with that comes many construction and remodeling projects, creating a need for temporary walls to protect people and property. TWS is the perfect business to bring to the area amidst all this growth."

Shannon is originally from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, but moved to West Palm Beach in July 2020. She spent 21 years as a program and business development manager for Rockwell Collins, an aviation and aerospace component manufacturer. She was also the owner of a boutique fitness studio called Burst Cycle.

Since leaving her position at Rockwell Collins, Shannon has immersed herself in the franchising world. Shannon wears multiple hats at Fusion Franchising. Not only is she the founder and franchise coach, guiding individuals through the process of exploring franchise ownership, but she also serves as the host of "The Franchise Life" podcast.

She has a bachelor's degree from Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids and received her Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix.

"I love Palm Beach County and the area's vibrancy," she said. "I can't wait to introduce this innovative business to West Palm Beach. We are set to transform construction and remodeling projects here and leave a lasting impact on the local community."

TWS is part of HomeFront Brands, a family of emerging, franchised residential and commercial property service brands that offers integrated technology, data support, lead generation, business intelligence systems, and training to its partners.

To learn more about TWS West Palm Beach, visit https://tempwallsystems.com/locations/west-palm-beach/.

About Temporary Wall Systems

Founded in 2017 and franchised since 2022, Temporary Wall Systems (TWS) is the first and leading full-service, rentable containment wall provider in the United States. TWS offers commercial contractors and facilities managers a turnkey alternative to labor-intensive interim containment methods like drywall. Our customers benefit from clean and quiet business continuity during construction, renovation, or maintenance projects in healthcare, public transportation, education, retail, and commercial office facilities. TWS is a brand partner of HomeFront Brands, a platform company of emerging property service franchises. Explore the versatility of Temporary Wall Systems at https://tempwallsystems.com/.

About HomeFront Brands

HomeFront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands -- Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, BiltRite Home Inspections, Top Rail Fence and Mozzie Dome – to transform lives through franchise ownership.

For more information about HomeFront Brands' current solutions, new business development, and franchising opportunities, please visit https://homefrontbrands.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE HomeFront Brands