Temporary Wall Systems Opens its 11th Texas Location with a New Office in Houston

Local owners Chris and Tiffany Kiszkiel say they are excited to provide businesses with a safer and cleaner temporary wall solution during times of expansion

HOUSTON, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Temporary Wall Systems (TWS), the first and leading full-service, temporary containment wall provider in the United States, is celebrating the grand opening of its new Houston location with a booth at the Houston Build Expo on June 26 and 27 at the NRG Park Center.

Temporary Wall Systems Houston owners Tiffany and Chris Kiszkiel say they are excited to provide area businesses with a safer and cleaner temporary wall solution to use during renovations.

Temporary Wall Systems owners Chris and Tiffany Kiszkiel said they are excited to offer Houston businesses with safe and reusable temporary walls that protect their customers, employees and property from renovation and construction activities. The owners will be at Booth 247 at the regional building and construction expo.

"Houston is one of the nation's fastest growing cities, and that means that there is a lot of construction and renovation going on here at all times," Chris Kiszkiel said. "Many businesses want to stay open while they expand or renovate, but they have to protect their employees and customers from the perils of construction when they do. Our temporary walls go up easily, offer protection during construction, and then come down easily and can be reused once renovations are completed."

The Kiszkiels are both Houston natives and have spent most of their professional lives working for the freight and transportation industries. Chris Kiszkiel owned and managed trucking companies and also worked in maintenance and logistics, while Tiffany Kiszkiel worked in sales and fleet management.

"Owning our own franchise is a dream come true," Tiffany Kiszkiel said. "Every day at our Temporary Wall Systems location will be motivating, and we'll be following our passion and our dream of creating financial independence."

They also want to create generational wealth they can pass on to their four sons.

Temporary Wall Systems Houston services businesses in Bunker Hill Village, Hedwig Village, Houston, Hunters Creek Village, Midtown, Piney Point Village, The Memorial Villages and West University Place.

TWS is part of HomeFront Brands, a family of emerging, franchised residential and commercial property service brands that offers integrated technology, data support, lead generation, business intelligence systems and training to its partners.

For more information about Temporary Wall Systems Houston, visit https://tempwallsystems.com/locations/houston/.

About Temporary Wall Systems

Founded in 2017 and franchised since 2022, Temporary Wall Systems (TWS) is the first and leading full-service, rentable containment wall provider in the United States. TWS offers commercial contractors and facilities managers a turnkey alternative to labor-intensive interim containment methods like drywall. Our customers benefit from clean and quiet business continuity during construction, renovation, or maintenance projects in healthcare, public transportation, education, retail, and commercial office facilities. TWS is a brand partner of HomeFront Brands, a platform company of emerging property service franchises. Explore the versatility of Temporary Wall Systems at https://tempwallsystems.com/.

About HomeFront Brands

HomeFront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands -- Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, Top Rail Fence and Yard Patrol Pros – to transform lives through franchise ownership.

For more information about HomeFront Brands' current solutions, new business development, and franchising opportunities, please visit https://homefrontbrands.com/.

