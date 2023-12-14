Temporary Wall Systems South Jersey owner earns a CARES Award at franchisee convention

Local owner Sam Adler was honored with the award for his outstanding character and dedication to HomeFront Brands' superior service

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Temporary Wall Systems South Jersey owner Sam Adler was presented with the HomeFront Brands' prestigious CARES Award for his dedication to the principles of the franchising company's values.

HomeFront Brands, the property service franchise platform with six emerging concepts in its portfolio, hosted its inaugural convention in Charlotte, North Carolina last month. The company presented this prestigious award to outstanding franchise owners from four of its core brands: Temporary Wall Systems, Top Rail Fence, The Designery and Window Hero.

Temporary Wall Systems South Jersey owner Sam Adler, left, shows off his CARES Award trophy with Temporary Wall Systems President Patrick Kiessling, right, at HomeFront Brands' recent franchisee convention.

The CARES Award is named for the company's core values of community, accountability, respect, excellence and service and is determined by a vote of the franchisee community at the event.

"Sam Adler's commitment to the South Jersey community and to HomeFront Brands' value system is more than exceptional," said HomeFront Brands Chairman and CEO Jeff Dudan. "HomeFront Brands has seen tremendous growth over the last year and Sam's hard work and unwavering dedication has been a contributing factor in that success. This award is a testament to his outstanding character and willingness to go that extra mile."

Adler's TWS location opened in September after he saw a need in the South Jersey area for a containment management system that reduced landfill waste and controlled construction debris in an aesthetically pleasing manner. He said that these reusable walls also meet the Infection Control Risk Assessment Class V (ICRA V) Best Practices in Health Care Construction, so they are ideal to use in hospitals and other healthcare facilities.

"Winning an award is already a wonderful experience, but to be honored because you were recognized by your peers is an incredibly humbling experience," Adler said. "I saw a need in my community for a reusable and temporary wall system and set out to provide that service. I'm grateful that my vision has been noticed by others in my franchising family."

Before opening his TWS location, Adler worked in executive leadership positions for the majority of his entire professional life. His entrepreneurial spirit is matched by his sense of community. He hopes Temporary Wall Systems South Jersey will continue to work as a vehicle for community empowerment by providing employment opportunities and contributing to local causes.

To learn more about Temporary Wall Systems South Jersey, please visit https://tempwallsystems.com/locations/south-jersey/.

About Temporary Wall Systems

Founded in 2017 and franchised since 2022, Temporary Wall Systems (TWS) is the first and leading full-service, rentable containment wall provider in the United States. TWS offers commercial contractors and facilities managers a turnkey alternative to labor-intensive interim containment methods like drywall. Our customers benefit from clean and quiet business continuity during construction, renovation, or maintenance projects in healthcare, public transportation, education, retail, and commercial office facilities. TWS is a brand partner of HomeFront Brands, a platform company of emerging property service franchises. Explore the versatility of Temporary Wall Systems at https://tempwallsystems.com/.

About HomeFront Brands:

HomeFront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands -- Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, BiltRite Home Inspections, Top Rail Fence and Mozzie Dome – to transform lives through franchise ownership.

For more information about HomeFront Brands' current solutions, new business development, and franchising opportunities, please visit https://homefrontbrands.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE HomeFront Brands